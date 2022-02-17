JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop School District board approved two motions at Thursday’s meeting to provide substitutes who can step in for recently hired school police officer Karissa Grossman.
“It’s backup for her when she’s off,” said Jeffrey Masterson, safe schools committee chairman.
The school directors unanimously approved paying up to $500 per individual for officers from West Hills Regional Police Department to receive National Association of School Resource Officers training. The board also voted unanimously in favor of setting a per diem payment amount for those officers of $400 for an eight-hour work day.
That way, they can act as substitutes or in supplemental roles to the district’s school police officer, Grossman, who was hired at a special meeting on Feb. 7, if she is off work or otherwise not available.
After the meeting, board President Robert Gleason noted that an employee cannot work all the time. He said passing these motions will help the district out.
Gleason also said the West Hills department “graciously” offered to lend a hand in this fashion.
While discussing the motions, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said that West Hills won’t be the only local department sending personnel to get the training.
“I fully intend on Upper Yoder (Township Police Department) participating in this as well,” he said.
Approval for that department will be on next month’s agenda, Mitchell added.
Board member Kamal Gella asked how many officers would be involved from each force. Mitchell said it would potentially be two from each department, meaning the district could eventually have its school police officer and four alternates.
Personnel from West Hills will participate in the virtual school resource officer training offered by Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to correspondence attached to the agenda. The program is two and a half weeks long and costs $395, plus a $30 application fee.
The board also approved the second readings of policies 805.2, regarding school security personnel, and 805.3, setting the standard operating procedure and authorizing those individuals to carry weapons on district grounds. These items were first read at the board’s special meeting last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.