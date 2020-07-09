School board members and municipal representatives met at Westmont Hilltop High School Thursday to hear from Timothy Johnson, of KCI Technologies, about transportation solutions in the district.
“Anything we recommended, we wanted to make sure that it was the right type of treatment,” Johnson said. “Everything we recommended, we wanted to make sure it works.”
Throughout the presentation, Johnson broke down challenges and solutions for the elementary and high school as well as future projects for the municipalities in the district.
At the elementary school, there’s an issue with traffic patterns that often leads to a backup of vehicles onto Menoher Boulevard.
Johnson’s first recommendation was to establish a one-way right turn only exit lane from the parking lot onto Luzerne Street.
He was informed that this wasn’t viable because the area he suggested, near the edge of the building, serves as the student exit for those that do walk to school.
Other suggestions he made were to change the traffic patterns of the elementary parking lots or create a one-way drop off lane that would run parallel to Luzerne Street.
The drop-off lane would be the most costly adjustment, running between $70,000 to $80,000 while the other options hovered between $20,000 to $35,000.
Policy solutions were brought up as well.
Students could be allowed to enter the building 15 to 30 minutes early to allow for staggered drop-off times or a “walking train” to gather students at designated locations could be implemented.
The concept of promoting a walking and biking culture through use of education and outreach was also discussed.
At the high school, a main issue is the location.
Johnson brought up the possible use of Veta Lane, which runs along the wooded side of the school property.
That could be done by widening and improving the roadway for vehicle use or keeping the current width and using it as an exit only from the high school parking lot.
The first option would cost more than $1 million, and the latter would be around $800,000.
Another idea he addressed was to resurface the lane, add lights and signs and convert it into a walking and bike route.
That would be about $60,000.
Johnson also spoke about creating a new access point to the school from Woodmont Road.
In closing, he covered options to make the surrounding area more friendly to walkers and bicyclists.
As he studied the area, he found there’s a small amount of students that walk or bike to school every day despite the district being a “very walkable, bikeable community.”
Some options to improve these conditions are to create a bike lane along Menoher and Luzerne while making improvements at the intersection of the two and creating a bike lane along Susquehanna Street, which he considered more realistic than one on Goucher Street.
He also suggested adding bicyclist and pedestrian signs, paving markers along designated routes, closing sidewalk gaps and enhancing pedestrian crossings.
“You’ve got a nice, old built-out community here that just want to address some of those smaller issues, connect some of those pieces to create a better situation,” Johnson said.
As ways to pay for these possible projects Johnson pointed toward numerous PennDOT grants, funding from the state DCNR and DCED offices or the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
He said the group should prioritize what they consider the most important projects and those that most benefit the community to begin work on first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.