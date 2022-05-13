JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A prom for special education students hosted by Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School was attended Friday by teenagers from across Cambria County.
In preparation, several local businesses provided hairstyling, makeup, dresses and formalwear, food, and DJ services, said Westmont Hilltop life skills teacher Carol Battaglia.
“It’s a little piece of high school life we can provide for them,” she said.
The prom was started in 2019 by a brother of one of her students.
More than 50 students from school districts in the Johnstown area sent RSVPs for the prom Friday at the high school.
It was a night to remember for Battaglia, whose retirement is effective June 1.
She has taught special education students at Westmont Hilltop for 35 years, and her entire career has spanned 38 years.
“Obviously, it was the right place for me. I stayed a long time,” she said. “I always had a heart for working with children, and children with special needs have always been a soft spot for me.”
The students in her life skills classes have moderate developmental delays, autism and Down syndrome.
Battaglia, 61, earned a master’s degree in special education from the University of Pittsburgh and lives in Johnstown with her husband, Tony Battaglia.
“Retiring won’t hit me until late August comes around,” she said. “I anticipate still being involved with this population of students in some capacity.”
Reflecting on her career, Battaglia said she’s had joy in teaching her life skills students.
“What I always tell people is these kids make me laugh every day,” she said. “I can have the worst possible event in my life, but when I come here, it’s like heaven to me.”
Life skills courses help students become more independent, responsible and better prepared to make rational decisions in life. Goal-setting, personal finances and independent living skills are a few topics of focus.
“These kids want to be here and learn,” she said. “They are respectful, kind, loving, and they want to be here so it makes me want to be here.”
Battaglia said she is grateful for Westmont Hilltop’s commitment to funding special education programs.
“The district is super-supportive,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better place to work.”
