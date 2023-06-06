JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School Principal Lynn Clement announced on Tuesday that she has decided to resign.
"It is with a heavy heart and mixed emotions that I write to tender my resignation as the principal of Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School," she said in a statement. "This decision has not been an easy one for me, as I have dedicated a significant portion of my professional life to this wonderful educational institution and the incredible students, faculty and staff who make it thrive."
Clement's departure date is not yet determined.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said the approach to replacing Clement will be finalized at the next school board meeting. School leaders will work to have a new principal in place by the beginning of the next school year, he said.
"Lynn has been a great colleague and friend," he said. "It's tough to see her go, but I'm happy for her."
Clement's decision to resign came after "much contemplation and soul-searching," after which she decided that it was time to embark on a new chapter in her professional journey, she wrote in her resignation letter.
Clement expressed gratitude for "each and every member of the Westmont Hilltop family" for their support, commitment to excellence and collaboration during her tenure. She said that the school's students have been a constant source of joy and inspiration and that it was an honor to serve in their educational journey.
She also said she's grateful to Westmont Hilltop families for their support and involvement in their children's education.
"While I may be leaving the position of principal, I will forever carry the spirit of Westmont Hilltop in my heart," Clement said. "The memories and lessons learned from this incredible community will continue to shape my professional and personal life. I remain committed to the field of education and will continue to advocate for the success and well-being of students wherever I go.
"I look forward to remaining part of 'Our Home on the Hill' as an alumni, parent and resident."
