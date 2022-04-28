JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough solicitor Michael Carbonara addressed the Westmont Hilltop School Board at Thursday’s meeting about the use of the field in the municipality.
Since Southmont schools were absorbed by Westmont Hilltop School District decades ago, the borough has held a lease with the district to use the field with a renewal clause.
The council was notified this month that the agreement expired.
“We’d like to have a collaborative approach going forward,” Carbonara said.
Southmont and the school district have worked for a few years to come to a new agreement about what is locally known as the “soccer field” on State Street.
Carbonara said the municipality expressed its wishes to renew the lease in 2020.
Westmont Hilltop, which still owns the property, is considering upgrading the facility for field events that won’t be held at the new Price Field complex because they need to occur at a grass arena.
That includes contests such as the javelin throw and shot put.
Robert Gleason, school board president, said the district is exploring its options in that regard.
Carbonara said when the municipality was approached, the council suggested Westmont add more funds to the initial plan to improve the property further so it would be a better community asset.
As of the last correspondence between the two in June 2021, the conversation had halted.
The solicitor said he believed there was a mutual understanding that Southmont retained its lease and some details were left to work out, he said.
“Something must have got lost in translation,” Carbonara said.
He expressed the council’s desire to work collaboratively moving forward and asked that before any construction be done in Southmont, the borough be consulted, adding that he was there Thursday to prevent any possible legal battle.
The school board shares the same interest.
“I want to work with Southmont to resolve this problem,” Gleason said after the meeting.
“We want to work together.”
Both parties said the next step is to continue the discussion on how the field can be used that’ll work best for the two entities.
“I think there’s a lot of potential benefit in collaborating with the school district on the project,” Southmont council member Doug Beri said.
He and fellow council member Robert Morgan attended the meeting with Carbonara.
Other property matters considered by the board included change orders for the former elementary demolition and Price Field upgrades.
In regard to the old school, there’s a need for disposal of additional asbestos at a cost not to exceed $52,600.
As for the new field, the members needed to approve door access control wiring for $2,411.95 and another order involving bathrooms in the changing areas for $21,576.52.
Rebecca Webb, board vice president, asked if the latter was for fixtures in the facilities and was told it was.
All three were approved.
