Westmont Hilltop, Ferndale Area offer vaccine clinics
Westmont Hilltop and Ferndale Area school districts are collaborating to offer free Pfizer vaccination clinics to students turning 12 years old by July 12 from 10 a.m. to noon on that date and Aug. 2.
The event will be operated by Rite-Aid Pharmacy in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Parents interested in having their child inoculated are asked to complete a survey, available on the Westmont website, for more information.
Responses are requested by June 30.
All students younger than 18 years old will need parental consent to receive the booster, and those older than that are required to provide a consent form, also available through the survey.
