JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friday's classes at Westmont Hilltop School District have been canceled "out of an abundance of caution" as an investigation into threatening messages continues, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said Thursday evening.
The decision, made in collaboration with local law enforcement, comes after a pair of online accounts associated with the district reportedly received threatening messages on Wednesday and after a flexible instructional day – in which students worked from home – was used on Thursday.
"The cancellation provides additional time for local law enforcement to continue their investigation and allows the school district time to arrange additional safety measures for the upcoming week," Mitchell said in a release.
A second flexible instructional day can't be scheduled for Friday because the elementary school students only had enough assignments for one day at home.
On Wednesday morning, a student-led social media account and another district-associated account were sent anonymous threatening messages targeting an adult at the high school, officials said. Police determined the threats to be credible.
Students remained in school throughout the day Wednesday with an increased police presence.
Upper Yoder Township police are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to acquire the information needed to continue the investigation. A separate release from the district on Thursday said school officials are confident the police will resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
Mitchell said it's important to share any relevant information with the Upper Yoder Township police by calling 814-255-6227 or by submitting a tip to the Safe2Say portal.
Administrators will determine next week's schedule on Sunday evening. Friday's missed school day will be made up on June 5, and if possible, the original commencement date for seniors will be maintained.
