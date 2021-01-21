At Thursday’s meeting, the Westmont Hilltop School Board approved costs totaling roughly $70,000 for exploration of Price Field renovations at the elementary complex.
The first motion was to have ELA Sports conduct civil engineering, preliminary design services and permitting and approval services at a cost of $54,590.
H.F. Lenz will assist in design, permit preparation and drawing production.
The second motion approved ELA to conduct soil and geotechnical investigation at a cost of $15,755.
That will include testing, analysis of existing soil and subsurface conditions related to design and construction of key project components.
Field testing will be completed under supervision of a qualified geotechnical engineering technician.
“We’ve been looking at this for some time,” President Robert Gleason said after the meeting.
If the board moves forward, the improvements could include a new track, turf football field and increasing the size of the stadium so soccer can be played there.
Gleason added that the group is considering “adding lights to the facility so more residents and students can use it for a longer period of time.”
“If the board decides to move forward, all these facilities could be ready in the fall,” he said.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell addressed the renovations during his update.
He advised the members that these approvals are preliminary work and “not a commitment to use ELA Sports to design, plan or consult in the Price Field renovations.”
If the district decides to use another firm it may and will own the studies.
The school board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1 to discuss the work at the field and hear a presentation by ELA Sports.
Other facilities business handled during Thursday’s meeting included approval of the proposal and associated documents for UpStreet Architects and H.F. Lenz to gather bids for demolition of the former elementary school at 675 Goucher St. for an additional $18,540.
An initial bid proposal was approved in October at the cost of $5,873.
However, since that time UpStreet discovered that additional services would be needed, including properly filling 5-foot-high crawl spaces under the building and providing additional environmental coordination.
