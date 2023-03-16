JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Some parents’ criticisms of Westmont Hilltop School District’s communications about recent alleged threats have not fallen on deaf ears.
The school board approved a motion at Thursday’s meeting for A to Z Communications to develop a “Crisis Communications Plan” at a cost of $22,000.
“It’s become pretty clear the way we do communication needs to be built upon,” school board member and Safe Schools Committee chair Jeffrey Masterson said.
According to the proposal, A to Z Communications will develop crisis guidelines, create internal situation management recommendations and create a crisis team, among other actions.
The company has also offered to provide district leaders with other services at an additional cost, such as press release writing, editing and distribution; social media monitoring and reporting; and spokesperson vetting.
Robert Gleason, board president, said after the meeting that he believes that the district’s communications have been good, but could be better, and he added that A to Z Communications will help in that department.
Gleason noted that Westmont has worked with A to Z Communications in the past and that this contract is for one year.
Following a threatening note allegedly found at the high school on Jan. 30, and the arrest of an allegedly armed teenage girl near the elementary school early Feb. 6 after a second note was allegedly found there, some parents have criticized district leadership for not communicating enough information about the incidents.
Masterson said that the district leaders heard that message and are responding.
Architect makes plan for old elementary site
Another approval at Thursday’s meeting involved an $8,520 payment to Omni Associates Architects for services connected to the Goucher Street site of the former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School.
A letter from the firm states that the scope of the work includes conceptual design layouts for the 13.77-acre property that include an indoor recreation facility with an indoor turf field, a pool, other sports-related courts, parking and lighting.
All members in attendance except Kamal Gella voted in favor of the expenditure.
Additional expenditures passed by the group included $8,700 for soccer field bleachers; $7,052 for tennis court turnstiles and $12,500 for a pavilion near the court; and $10,500 for turnstiles at Price Field.
