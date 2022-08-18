JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Among several actions approved by the Westmont Hilltop School District board at Thursday’s meeting were a new contact with the Westmont Hilltop Education Association and the hiring of a school police officer.
The new agreement with the teachers’ union retroactively takes effect July 1 and continues through June 30, 2026.
“It was a very good process,” WHEA President Jeff Papcun said of the contract negotiations. “We felt like we were heard.”
He said there were no significant changes between the last contract and this one, but the groups did work on some language.
Papcun provided the example of a new cellphone policy for students that only permits use between classes and at lunch. There are stiffer penalties for violating the rule, such as confiscation after a warning, and the third offense leads to a parent meeting. The teachers collaborated with the administrators to write that policy.
Thomas Mitchell, district superintendent, said another language change regarded teachers’ working hours. Prior contracts said that “the teachers’ work week will be 37 hours and 30 minutes.” The new agreement says: “As professional people, all employees are expected to spend the time required to do an effective job in their respective areas of endeavor.”
“I admire the teacher’s union and school board for agreeing to this unique language,” Mitchell said. “The school board, administration and union acknowledged that teachers, nurses and school counselors are not hourly employees and should not be treated as such. The professional working conditions will provide an environment for growth and collaboration, with the flexibility for union members to balance personal responsibilities.”
Papcun added that the educators did get a raise, but did not disclose how much, and that their health care was status quo.
Robert Gleason, board president, also shared a positive report about the experience. He said the teachers were great to work with and he feels good about the contract.
“I was very pleased by the attitudes of the teachers and the negotiating committee to reach a positive conclusion for the community,” Gleason said.
New school police officer hired
The board hired Jason Hunter as the new school police officer, pending solicitor review and judicial approval. His tentative start date is Sept. 6, and regional police departments will assist with covering the district buildings until then.
The board also approved Gittings Protective Security Inc. to provide security officers to the district for the 2022-23 academic year at a cost of $37.50 per hour, pending solicitor review.
Westmont had pursued hiring a school resource officer (SRO) after its first school police officer (SPO) resigned in May. The distinction is that a SRO is an employee of a police force who works at a school, while a SPO is a school district employee who is not associated with any police force, but still acts in a policing capacity.
West Hills Regional Police Department initially expressed interest in assisting with finding a SRO for the district, but has since rescinded that offer “because of a lack of qualified candidates.” Gleason said the department was apologetic about the situation and wants to continue to work with the district.
Mitchell said the situation “does not impact the school district’s commitment to school safety or the strong relationship between the school district and the local police departments.”
“Along with our school police officer and armed security guards, we will continue to work with the local police departments and county agencies for the safety and security of our students and staff,” he said.
Gleason noted that he’s still “very comfortable” with hiring a SPO and is looking forward to working with Hunter, who has worked for the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office and for Conemaugh Township Police Department in Somerset County.
“His interview was strong,” Gleason said. “He’s really positive.”
