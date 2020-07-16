The Westmont Hilltop School Board adopted the district’s health and safety plan at Thursday’s meeting.
Administrators are planning a total reopening of the schools with strategies in place if the county were to move back into the yellow or red phase and if students chose to continue their education remotely.
“We are all committed to working to provide the safest feasible educational environment for our students, teachers, staff and administration,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said. “The plan presented this evening is a compromise of realistic ideas and beliefs that will help keep us all safe and healthy.”
Similar to other district health and safety plans, Westmont’s approach includes a focus on increased sanitation, signs to be posted reminding staff and students about best hygiene practices and rearranging desks to maximize social distancing.
Which phase the county is in determines some of the mitigation efforts, such as how lunch, recess and physical education classes will work.
“I can appreciate as a parent and as a stakeholder that it may seem very vague to those in the community,” board member Rebecca Webb said about the plan. “We are working hard on the logistics of it. Tonight our goal is to pass the plan and the generalized scheme ... more logistics and details will be coming out as we can.”
Webb served on the task force that created the plan and added that the district leadership “worked really hard” to develop the proposal and will continue to work to improve it.
In addition to approving the district’s plan, the board also approved a revision authorization for the health and safety plan.
Mitchell, as the pandemic coordinator, or a designee can implement changes or revisions deemed necessary “to support the health and safety of all.”
Any revisions made will be reviewed and approved at the next scheduled board meeting.
The health and safety plan for Westmont will be posted on the district’s website, www.whsd.org, along with an frequently asked questions tab to provide answers anyone might have about the plan.
“This is a continuous work in progress,” board President Jeff Masterson said. “We are going to implement everything we can possibly do to make sure this school opens safely and provide the best education we possibly can under these circumstances.”
Another plan-related motion by the group was the approval to purchase items included in the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency School Health and Safety Grant.
Westmont is buying 130 Chromebooks at the cost of $284.57 per unit along with cases for each of them at $24 per unit and eight outdoor wireless access points at the cost of $1,307.13 per device.
The district is also purchasing four digital curriculum packages at the total cost of $27,124, Zoom for $7,500, a Horizon camera system for $32,810, and cleaning and sanitizing equipment and supplies.
