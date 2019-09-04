The Westmont Hilltop Alumni Association will hold its sixth annual all-class reunion Sept. 27 and 28, highlighted with a gathering from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 28, at The Boulevard Grill, 165 Southmont Blvd.
The cost of the event is
$25 per guest, and attendees must be at least 21 years of age to attend. A cash bar will be available, as well as hors d’oeuvres.
Reservations are required by Sept. 20. Contact Colleen Goerlich at 814-255-3903 for more information.
