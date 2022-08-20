JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Longtime musical director and Westmont Hilltop High School teacher Elizabeth Good considers the district to be a “Triple A School” thanks to its support for the arts.
She said there’s a focus not just on academics or athletics, but also on support for the performing and visual arts that’s led to a high-quality educational program throughout the years.
“My hope and wish for the arts programs in Westmont is to continue and to flourish so Westmont can maintain its standard of excellence,” Good said.
“Arts show a well-rounded education of a community.”
She looks back on her nearly 30 years with Westmont fondly.
Good taught choral music in the high school and directed the district’s musicals for 21 years.
She retired in 2013.
“The principals I worked with were so very supportive of the arts,” Good said.
Parents and students were just as encouraging, she added.
Westmont Hilltop has a history of boosting artistic endeavors that dates back to the district’s first few classes.
Within the high school archives, there are photos of students from 1920-21 in full costume for the Shakespearean play “As You Like It.”
Good said during her tenure, she got to direct “a lot of interesting and exhausting shows” and was given full creative freedom to not only put on shows, but also to hire support staff, such as costume and set designers.
Some standouts she recalled were “Into the Woods,” which she described as a complex show with advanced vocal and acting skills, and “Fiddler on the Roof” – both of which she got to direct twice.
‘Oklahoma’ to ‘Pirates’
Good also noted that any performances from dramatist W.S. Gilbert and the composer Arthur Sullivan, such as “The Pirates of Penzance,” were impressive – seeing the students take on the operetta style and put in hours of singing.
Her group did the “Pirates” show in 2021 to celebrate 50 years of musicals in the district.
The former director said Westmont was the first in the area to start producing musicals annually – beginning with “Oklahoma.”
During the reunion and that show, they brought in the original lead, Merle Stutzman, in to sing “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” to start the show. He was one of several alumni who were involved.
“It was thrilling,” Good said.
“That was one of the greatest highlights of my tenure there.”
Inspired by Broadway
The start of musical theater at Westmont Hilltop is credited to late educator Marjorie Kaufman.
Good said Kaufman and her husband traveled to New York City often to see Broadway shows and wanted to bring that quality of performance back to the Johnstown area.
Good also pointed to the theater arts class that was taught after musicals were brought to the school.
“Even back then, there was still the value of arts in the Westmont community,” Good said.
During her time, she augmented the annual shows by teaching musical theater history and a musical theater performance lab for acting and singing.
Joshua Brumbaugh’s goal in teaching at Westmont is to nurture a love of music from a young age.
The high school band and orchestra director has been with the district since the start of his career 17 years ago.
He initially signed on to conduct the band, but shortly thereafter was assigned the orchestra as well.
‘Pretty good program’
Brumbaugh said he loves high school band and accompanying ensembles.
That’s why he took the job, which he described as having everything he sought in an educational position.
Although there’s been some downsizing over the years, Brumbaugh said the musical offerings at Westmont have remained the same and the administrators have been supportive of the offerings.
“We have a pretty good program,” he said.
The musical team members chat each year to decide what can be done to give the students the best opportunities available.
Brumbaugh noted that one of those offerings is the instrument rental program, for which the district pays.
If any student wants to learn to play, Westmont will provide the desired instrument for free.
Festivals, competitions
There’s also a rock band class, which features the philosophy for musicians who are trained to go out into the community and play.
Although Brumbaugh doesn’t lead that class, he helps with it.
Similar classes include an Advanced Placement music theory class and the opportunity to compete on various levels.
That includes the Tournament of Bands competition for marching band, in which Westmont competes with groups of similar size.
Brumbaugh said last year his performers finished 16th out of 59 bands in the state.
The Hilltoppers have won chapter championships with the marching band as well, and Westmont attends about six competitions per year.
The musical group has participated in the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim, where Westmont has won first place several times.
Most years, the district has a competitive jazz band that performs in Wildwood, New Jersey.
That’s all in addition to individual achievements in all-state, districts, regionals and other competitions, Brumbaugh said.
“It has been a really fun ride,” he said.
