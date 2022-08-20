JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Much of Westmont Hilltop School District’s history has been collected and curated by former teacher, superintendent and longtime administrator Steve McGee.
“It’s just been a wonderful school over the years – high academics, solid in drama, in many sports at many levels,” McGee said.
From the outset, Westmont Hilltop School District was composed of several educational buildings and separate localities to accommodate enrollment.
The high school was along Menoher Boulevard facing Diamond Boulevard; an elementary school once sat at the corner of Menoher Boulevard and Goucher Street; a schoolhouse was located in Southmont and others were scattered across the West Hills.
The district was several educational entities, and it took several decades to evolve into the Westmont Hilltop of today.
With time and upgrades, many buildings were consolidated into three – a new high school was built in the 1960s on Fair Oaks Drive in Upper Yoder Township, where it still sits; the old secondary building between Luzerne Street and Menoher Boulevard was converted into a middle school; and a new elementary was constructed on Goucher Street.
That was the district’s configuration for years.
Exploring the history
McGee serves as the district’s unofficial historian and has committed many hours of his own time to studying Westmont schools.
“I just love to snoop,” McGee joked.
Much of his research stems from his arrival in the district in the early 1990s, when he was tasked with creating a calendar containing the schools’ story.
“I found out a lot of the history at that time,” McGee said.
His research shows that during the 1916-17 school year, the Johnstown school board alerted the school directors of Westmont and Upper Yoder primary schools that no more students could be enrolled at Johnstown High School.
The two districts decided to create their own secondary education building and purchased eight lots facing Diamond Boulevard between Menoher Boulevard and Luzerne Street.
The first structure consisted of eight classrooms, a combination library and auditorium, and a homemaking department.
In 1924, the remaining lots on Diamond Boulevard were purchased and an addition of eight classrooms, sewing room, cafeteria, gymnasium with locker rooms, and auditorium was completed.
Students in ninth through 12th grades learned in this building.
Other renovations and upgrades were completed over the years. In 1961, the “new” high school was constructed on Fair Oaks Drive and the secondary education was reorganized into a three-year junior high and a three-year senior high.
As for the elementary buildings, the community was home to the Tioga Street School and the Stutzman School building on Menoher Boulevard.
Each served varying class configurations from kindergarten through sixth grade from the late 1910s through the 1950s, when the Goucher Street complex was constructed.
There was also the Southmont School building on State Street that was used as a kindergarten through Grade 12 school.
During the 1966-67 school year, the Southmont site was converted into an elementary structure.
During the following decades, the various buildings continued to serve Westmont, Upper Yoder and Southmont children, according to McGee’s notes.
Then, in the 1980s, the schools were combined into Westmont Hilltop School District.
Since that time, there have been several renovations.
For example, McGee said the current high school underwent upgrades in 1995 that included an improved gymnasium and new home economics and art areas to an LGI and new locker rooms.
New century, new plan
Twenty years after that, additional renovations led to the construction of a new elementary building in place of the middle school after improving the Goucher Street building was not preferred by the board.
“The location in proximity to the athletic field, police station and resident neighborhoods made the middle school location the better location,” school officials said.
That project began in February 2016, with much of the old middle school being torn down in the spring.
The school year started with pupils in the Goucher Street elementary and some of the learners in the former St. Clement’s School, which was rented to provide space for the fifth- and sixth-graders.
The following school year – 2017-18 – the new building was finished.
“When the projects were complete, the elementary school students were able to benefit from new educational spaces, including STEAM, computer and art classrooms,” Business Manager Jacklyn Hanik and facilities Director Matthew Thomas said.
“The library space was expanded to accommodate a computer lab and additional reading material to meet the needs of students in kindergarten through grade six. The new spaces were a much-needed upgrade from the old elementary school.”
Then, the Goucher Street elementary school, which sat empty for years, was approved to be demolished in October 2021 by the school board. It came down in 2022.
Work never ends
According to district officials, it didn’t make financial sense to keep the structure for future purposes.
“We worked with UpStreet Architecture to prepare bid documents, and we received a favorable bid response and felt the demolition was in the best interest of the school district and community,” Hanik and Thomas said.
They noted that the other former elementary, the Stutzman building at Menoher Boulevard and Goucher Street, fell into disrepair and officials said they wanted to avoid a repeat of that situation.
The Stutzman school was demolished a few years ago to make way for the CVS Pharmacy at that location.
These sort of renovations come from a district-wide facilities plan managed by Thomas, in coordination with the business manager and school board.
Projects are identified and budgeted for completion.
The main goal of this plan is to ensure the needs of the school district are met.
Examples of improvements taking place this summer include parking lot upgrades and exterior bathrooms at the secondary school, as well as HVAC upgrades and replacement cycles throughout the school district.
