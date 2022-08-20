JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former Westmont Hilltop High School coach Ernie Fetzer led some of the most successful Hilltoppers football teams, including the program’s only District 6 championship squad in 1989.
Those Fetzer-coached teams played home games on Saturday afternoons at Price Field.
While the former coach is nostalgic when talking about those “glory days,” Fetzer also appreciates the magnitude of what the new Price Field will bring to the Westmont Hilltop athletic program.
“I think it’s a great moment for Westmont, the football program and all the other programs that will have the opportunity to play on the field as well,” Fetzer said of the $7.5 million project that transformed a historic but outdated field into one of the region’s best facilities and added lights to the complex for the first time.
“It’s going to be a sports stadium. A long time coming,” Fetzer said.
“They talked about it years ago. They thought about doing it back in those days, but it just never came through.
“For it to come through now, and also to play under the lights, that is special.”
Special is a word often used to describe Fetzer’s 1989 Hilltoppers team that edged rival Forest Hills 32-27 in a back-and-forth District 6 Class 2A title game at Mansion Park in Altoona. To reach the championship contest, Westmont had to do its share of work at Price Field in ’89.
1,000-yard duo
“There were a lot of seniors on that team. We had a good balance,” Fetzer recalled.
“We could throw the ball pretty decently besides us running the football. As all good defenses go, we had good speed at the linebacker positions, and in the secondary, we could cover.
“There were a lot of good teams that year,” Fetzer said.
“We had lost a close game at Penn Cambria, which would have been the Laurel Highlands championship, on our field. For them to come back to beat some good teams en route to win the championship was pretty special.”
On offense, Westmont had what at the time was especially rare and still is uncommon – a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same backfield. Hilltoppers Scott Lohr and Bob Hanson each reached the coveted rushing milestone in 1989.
That year, veteran Tribune- Democrat sportswriter Jesse Isenberg wrote in a season recap column that it was possibly the first time he recalled a pair of 1,000-yard rushers on a team.
Isenberg, who started writing at the newspaper in 1958, noted that undefeated Bedford also had backs Keith Williams and Greg Washington each go over 1,000 yards that season.
“There was balance everywhere, and we had good linemen,” said Fetzer, who led Westmont to a 99-45-1 record with three conference titles and two undefeated seasons from 1988 to 2001.
“We weren’t extremely big. We had some good speed. We had tough kids.
“When you talk about the two 1,000-yard rushers, they both were really outstanding defensive players, too. One played safety, and one played linebacker.
“Chris Rupert, the quarterback, had some key throws throughout the season,” Fetzer said.
“We just had a lot of other players who were able to play the role.”
Thriller in ‘93
Fetzer also coached one of the most exciting, high-scoring games ever played at Price Field – or perhaps in the region – as Westmont Hilltop outlasted Bedford 43-40 as several thousand fans watched in 1993.
Former Tribune-Democrat sports columnist Sam Ross Jr. wrote, “It was a game that had more big plays than Broadway,” in describing the spectacular contest on Sept. 18, 1993. Westmont Hilltop and Bedford combined for 83 points, 893 total yards of offense and 13 touchdowns. Westmont entered that game ranked eighth in the state, and Bedford was 10th in Class 2A.
“It was standing-room-only. It was really an incredible game,” Fetzer said.
“Bedford always had been a tremendous team and it was a rivalry. They had the ball two plays and we had dominated the first quarter, and the score still was 14-14.
“I said to Ron Goisovich, my defensive coordinator, ‘Can you stop them one play?’ He said, ‘You’ve got to score more.’ ”
Bedford was led that season by Tribune-Democrat co-offensive Player of the Year Bill Benbow. He shared the honor with future NFL cornerback Artrell Hawkins Jr., of Bishop McCort Catholic.
Benbow had an individual performance still marveled at nearly 30 years later. He had a role in all six Bisons touchdowns.
Benbow rushed for 238 yards and three TDs at Price Field.
He completed two passes for 103 yards and a pair of scores, and the standout back caught a 59-yard scoring pass.
Despite the effort, his Bedford team lost by three points after Westmont’s Herb Aust ran 46 yards for a touchdown with 1:53 left in the game.
“I was a sophomore when we played Bedford and they had an unbelievable team,” said former Hilltoppers star linebacker Scott Moses, now 44, who resides in Philadelphia.
“There were people lined up looking over the stone wall. That was the ‘Benbow game.’ That kid was special. Justin Oravetz was the big middle linebacker on that Westmont squad and he went to University of Richmond.”
The 1993 Bedford game brought back plenty of alumni, such as Rupert, the quarterback on the Hilltoppers’ 1989 district championship team. Rupert was at Price Field to watch his younger brother Matt play for Westmont that day.
“I bet there were 4,000 people there,” Chris Rupert said.
“I remember that game so well. My brother played in it. Bill Benbow was Bedford’s running back. They were super- good.”
Making history
The Hilltoppers have had a long list of football standouts, such as future Navy back and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer Brad Stramanak, Pete Walton, Aaron Peterman, brothers Brad Kanuch and Jim Kanuch, Herb Aust, Chris Locher, Chris Ross, Camden Moors, and brothers David Fetzer and Todd Fetzer, among many others.
“We had so many good years at Westmont,” Coach Fetzer said.
“We had missed opportunities because we had some key injuries from time to time, but we had a lot of good memories.”
The Price Field dedication is intended to celebrate all Westmont Hilltop sports.
The Westmont athletic program provided a list of state champions that included Matt Beaujon, wrestling (1991); Nathan Rebuck, swimming (1998); Jordan Grados, swimming (2001); Pat Kirkpatrick, swimming (2001); Chris Malec, swimming (2001); Mike Smith, swimming (2001); Madeleine Lovette, golf (2003, 2004); David Mock, cross country (2003) and track (2004); Brad Kanuch, track (two events, 2005); Karlee McQuillen, track (2006, 2007); and Zac Bennett, wrestling (2007).
Westmont also provided a list of teams that advanced to the state final in their respective sports: boys soccer, runner-up (2002); hockey, runner-up (2003); girls basketball, two-time runner-up (2005, 2006); boys track and field, two-time runner-up (2005, 2006).
Building on tradition
The new football field is the latest in a line of improvements for Westmont athletic facilities.
A new gymnasium was constructed for boys and girls basketball and volleyball prior to the 2017-18 school year. The original gym still is used by the wrestling team.
The soccer field, used by the boys and girls programs, recently added a new scoreboard and new goals and nets.
In 2020, the tennis courts were refurbished for boys and girls competition.
Two years ago, the baseball and softball fields each received new scoreboards through a Pittsburgh Pirates Charities grant.
The new Price Field will be the site of more Westmont Hilltop athletics history and create its own exciting moments.
Those who played on the field before the renovations won’t forget the experience.
“My brother graduated in 1989 and played with Brad Stramanak,” Moses said.
“I remember as a kid there was nothing better than the escort when you had the ambulance and fire trucks taking you from the high school to the middle school (now the elementary school, where Price Field is located).”
The Saturday afternoon tradition had the football team traveling in style from the high school, nearly three miles on Route 271 to the field.
“I played Division III college football, and at Westmont, we’d get 10 times the amount of fans than we’d get watching our games in college at a D3 school,” said Moses, who played at Washington & Lee University in Virginia.
“Some of my best memories and my best friends came from playing at that field.”
