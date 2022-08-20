JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Amy Brown, Westmont Hilltop director of curriculum and instruction, spoke highly of the academic process within the district and how those procedures help district leaders to not only understand testing data, but also develop and implement courses.
She oversees kindergarten through 12th grade programs.
Brown is involved from the get-go, speaking with content leaders and discussing courses with the academic excellence committee of the school board.
“It’s a selection with a lot of teacher input,” she said.
Educators make recommendations to the building-level content leaders, who then take the suggestions to administrators.
From there, the offerings are addressed by the academic excellence committee before being given to the school board for a vote and implemented by the staff.
“As long as that process is followed, it’s a good process,” Brown said.
Westmont students do well in rankings, compared to others in the state and region. The Future Ready PA Index shows the learners are on par in some areas, slightly behind in others, but ahead in many categories.
For example, the scores for mathematics in all student groups are more than 15 points above the state average of 74% for annual academic growth.
But these same groups are 10 to 20 points behind the English Language Arts and Literature average.
However, in the index’s career standards benchmark, all students are exceeding the performance level, and Westmont Hilltop High School sports a 97% graduation rate in the four- and five-year cohorts.
According to U.S. News and World Report, which releases annual school rankings, Westmont Hilltop High School ranks third in the Johnstown metro area, behind Forest Hills and Richland.
The school also holds the 356th place in the state and is 8,715th in the country.
Westmont provides a variety of courses at all grade levels to give students well-rounded educational opportunities, Brown said.
“We do offer a lot, which is great for our students,” Brown said.
Brown said one key approach Westmont takes to academics is to show students how to learn from a slip-up.
“Trying to help them in seeing the value in making a mistake, because oftentimes that’s where we learn,” she said.
To keep the academic offerings fresh, Brown and her team review and revise the district’s course guide every year.
Brown noted that Westmont puts an emphasis on problem-solving and collaboration in lesson plans.
“We want to meet needs of students going to college and those heading toward skilled trades,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He and Brown work together on the district’s course offerings and analyzing standardized testing outcomes.
Brown breaks down that information in order to best understand what is revealed.
Then the data are discussed with the teachers to create solutions to any issues instruction.
She described that aspect as a balancing act between analyzing the information and delivering instruction.
Mitchell agreed. He said that balancing act can be difficult because the district looks at numerous data points and how the students are supported and performing.
“We have to look at human beings and how they respond,” Mitchell said.
