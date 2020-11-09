Pastry chef and Johnstown native Daniel Wilson said it was a “dream come true” to compete on the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”
After beginning the process in January, viewers saw Wilson work his culinary magic during the fourth season of the competition, which premiered Monday.
“It was an amazing experience,” Wilson said. “I’ve been watching the Food Network since I was little with my family.”
The way the competition works are the cohosts, Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson, lay out criteria the contestants have to follow based on anything from a Christmas song to a popular tradition.
It’s then up to the chefs to use their creative and culinary skills to face off in a two-hour and 90-minute long round to see who makes it to the next episode and who ultimately wins the $10,000 prize.
Wilson said the competition was “very stiff” during the “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” but it was exciting.
“I felt like the underdog a little bit,” he added.
When asked about how far he made it in the bake-off, Wilson said viewers will have to tune in to find out.
His love for cooking and baking started at a young age and increased over time.
After graduating from Westmont Hilltop High School, Wilson attended Paul Smith’s College in New York, where he received a degree in culinary arts.
He interned and was later employed by Disney World in Florida after college and moved to Pittsburgh in 2016 to be closer to his family.
During his time back in the state, Wilson said he has continued to work in culinary arts while also dabbling in restaurant management and fulfilling custom orders on the side, such as celebration cakes.
What attracts him to pastry work is its value as an artistic medium and because he has “a big sweet tooth.”
Wilson said his parents always encouraged him to pursue the arts of any kind.
His mother, Carol Wilson, said he is an “excellent clarinet player and paints beautiful pictures.”
“My husband and I are very proud of him,” Carol Wilson said.
She described her son as an extremely creative person who has had a passion for the culinary arts from a young age.
He used to spend a lot of time in the kitchen helping her, as did his siblings, Carol Wilson said.
Getting to see him compete on national television and doing what he loves fills her with an overabundance of joy.
“What an honor to be selected to be down there,” Carol Wilson said.
The “Christmas Cookie Challenge” filmed in New Orleans and includes six episodes.
That’s a shorter season than usual due to the production wrapping early because an employee of Sonic Dog, the show’s producers, tested positive for COVID-19, according to variety.com.
Each new episode will premiere at 10 p.m. Mondays throughout November.
