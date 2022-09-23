JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire investigators are unable to say what caused Thursday’s house fire in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street Extension in Westmont Borough.
Nobody was home at the time the 5 a.m. fire started on the second floor of the three-story house.
West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said Friday the fire was an accident, but the cause remains undermined.
“Because of the damage we are unable to pinpoint the cause,” he said.
The property was recently sold and the new owners had not moved in.
Multiples fire crews and EMS units were called out. No one was injured in the blaze, Tauber said.
