A two-day festival in Westmont attracted a large crowd on Saturday.
It is the 49th annual Log House Arts Festival sponsored by the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
Chelsi McIlwain, of Westmont, pushed a stroller along the rows of craft and food vendors. Inside the stroller, her daughter, Julianne, 4, and son, Cameron, 3, enjoyed the sunshine.
"There's a lot of stuff for the kids to do," McIlwain said. "They both had their faces painted.
"There's a lot of street vendors," she said. "We try to come out and support the community."
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the festival is growing.
"We added 20 new vendors this year and food vendors have returned with new food menus," Godin said.
Craftspeople from Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and from seven other states displayed their wares.
The festival features jewelry, pottery, florals, rungs, crafted wood and decor, tole, plants, fabric handbags, sweatshirts, Pittsburgh Steelers gear, metal artwork, slate artwork, fudge, wine and a distillery. The food menu features items from Clark's Corner Store, Papa John's Pizza, Taco Inc., Poppy's Kettle Korn, Rainbow Food Service and Kona Ice, along with apple dumplings.
The festivities include live music, magic shows and Kids Kingdom.
Jessica Spiker, a chainsaw artist from Meyersdale, demonstrated how to carve a cat from a block of wood.
"This is the first cat I've ever carved," she said. "It's taken me about a half hour to carve it."
She uses chain saws and the detail is done using a die grinder. Spiker said she had been carving for about 3 1/2 years.
"It's what makes my heart happy," she said. "I started as a hobby and it's what I love. I found that I could make money, and it's a very stress-free job."
The festival continues Sunday at the arts center grounds along Menoher Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.