A Westmont-based counseling organization’s upcoming fundraising dinner will feature a presentation by a demographics expert who “will show how the different generations are shaping our future and why the future is bright,” event organizers said.
Westmont Family Counseling Ministries will host its 31st annual fundraising dinner, titled “Fast Forward: Facing the Future with Optimism,” on Oct. 2 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, according to a press release issued by the organization.
“Westmont Family Counseling Ministries provides affordable, accessible counseling to people from all walks of life,” Ethel Carney, WFCM’s board president, said in the press release. “We engage in fundraising because we are committed to providing counseling to those who are unable to pay for it or who don’t have adequate insurance. Every $60 we raise enables us to provide an hour of counseling to someone who needs it.”
The demographics expert, John Maketa, will “show how patterns in fertility, migration, aging, immigration and dying can be analyzed to forecast the future – including changes in societal, political, economic, cultural and commercial phenomena,” according to the press release. Carney said the speech is “sure to be a fascinating presentation.”
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, a silent auction of Pittsburgh Penguins memorabilia and a basket raffle. Luis Gonzalez and Jill Gontkovic will provide musical entertainment. Dinner and Maketa’s keynote presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Bill Harris, a member of WFCM’s board of directors and a former Cambria County commissioner, will act as master of ceremonies.
Tickets to the dinner are $50 each, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 23. Those interested in attending can contact WFCM by phone at 814-536-0798 or visit the organization’s website at www.westmontfcm.org, and click on “Fundraising” to access a registration form.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit also accepts donations from anyone who would like to support its mission, but is unable to attend the fundraising dinner.
WFCM was founded in 1988 as a mission outreach program of Westmont Presbyterian Church. While the practice is centered on Christian values, it welcomes people of all backgrounds. It provides a total of more than 3,000 hours of counseling each year to people in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Westmoreland counties and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.