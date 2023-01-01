JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Westmont Borough couple welcomed Cambria County’s first baby of 2023 on Sunday morning at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Kassian Landen McBreen was born at 4:25 a.m. to parents Lilah Delk and Trace McBreen. He weighed five pounds, six ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Delk said it was exciting to find out that their baby was the first of the year.
“It was super-exciting,” she said, adding that Kassian arrived about two weeks before his due date. "Honestly, we were honestly hoping that he would be here before the new year, but I feel like I got a little trophy, able to say that he's the firstborn this year."
As for the little one’s name, Delk said that she and McBreen found inspiration in a popular movie series.
“Honestly, we were watching Star Wars,” Delk said, "and there was a character named Kassian, and I was like, 'That is such a cool-sounding name,' and so we didn't want to fully decide on anything until we saw his face – and we saw him this morning and I'm like, 'No, he's a Kassian.'"
Kassian is the couple’s first child, which Delk said makes his New Year’s arrival more special.
“It's a great story to tell. Honestly, I'm excited,” she said.
