JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six thousand gallons of raw sewage from the Old Westmont Borough neighborhood backed up into John and Anne McGrath’s basement, destroying a third of their home.
The 15-inch deluge – which soaked into family heirlooms, appliances and cabinets and caused an estimated $60,000 in total damage – came from a sewer main owned by the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The authority’s insurance agency, Gallagher Bassett, has washed its hands of the problem. It claims the water authority has immunity under Pennsylvania’s Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority bought the municipal sanitary sewer system last year. At that time, its management stated that its goal was to provide the best possible sewage service to customers.
“Instead, they essentially dumped a 6,000-gallon tanker truck full of raw sewage into our basement and just walked away,” John McGrath said. “What kind of company does that?”
The McGraths, who have lived at their home on Luzerne Street for 30 years, composed themselves in front of the Westmont Borough Council last week as they sought some sort of redress.
Last year, Westmont Borough Council, beleaguered by overhauling the sewer system, eagerly accepted a purchase offer from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority without conducting an appraisal.
But before that, pressure was brought to bear on municipalities including Westmont Borough by another authority – the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority – which chose to prescribe excavation of household sewage lines, rather than expand the capabilities of the authority-owned sewage plant to withstand greater sewage volumes. Problems with raw sewage overflow into the Conemaugh River had been occurring during heavy rains.
Farthest up the chain of governmental agencies with their hands in sewage projects across the region is the state Department of Environmental Protection, which had mandated that the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority reduce the amount of stormwater entering the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to begin with.
Municipal organizations such as Westmont Borough Council include friends and neighbors of homeowners such as the McGraths, but as responsibilities including insurance and water authority management are farmed out to more distant entities, that’s where the McGraths have found the most trouble as they fight to restore their home.
The water authority is managed by a consulting firm, Resource Development and Management Inc. – or RDM – and the authority’s insurance agency, Gallagher Bassett, is a global firm that prides its local presence, though the name of its Johnstown branch had been misspelled on its website as “Johnston.”
The sewage backup happened on Nov. 20, and since then, the McGraths have been fighting to get any help in dealing with what they estimate is $60,000 in damage to their home. The cleaning bill alone was $12,000, they said.
A water line remains on the basement wall – 15 inches high.
The walls have been stripped of cabinets; the bathroom has been gutted; the washer and dryer were filled with sewage and have been discarded, along with family keepsakes that were ruined even though they were in a safe deposit box. However, there were some things the family couldn’t part with, including a prayer book that’s been passed down for generations and John McGrath’s father’s pilot log from World War II. Those have been sealed in plastic bags.
In a voicemail left by Gallagher Bassett for the McGraths, a representative said: “We’ve concluded our initial investigation. Unfortunately, it looks like the insured, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, is not liable for the matter.
“They have photographs of the material in the pipes that caused the backup. They were unaware of the existence of that material until it was backing up, which is one of the bases for whether they are at fault or not.”
In a follow-up email, Gallagher Bassett informed the McGraths: “Our investigation revealed that unknown parties had permitted or placed grade 2B stone and soil in the sewer system, which caused a damming effect in the sewer main, which caused the backup into your home.
“There is no question as to the stones being the cause of the backup. (The water authority) had no notice of the presence of the stones or any other dangerous conditions of their sewer main prior to this incident ... as such, the circumstances of this claim will not pierce the immunity afforded to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority under the (Pennsylvania Political Subdivision Tort Claims) Act.”
The McGraths plan to address the board of directors of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority at its meeting on Thursday at its headquarters on Franklin Street.
Although the Greater Johnstown Water Authority is managed by RDM, it is owned by three municipalities – Westmont Borough, Southmont Borough and the City of Johnstown – and its board of directors is composed of representatives from among those municipalities’ elected officials.
Westmont Borough Councilman Don Hall, who heard the McGraths with empathy last week, is the chairman of the authority’s board.
“The origin of their problem was not on their property. It was on Luzerne Street,” Hall said at the borough meeting. “I am sure that not every sewer line in the borough was inspected prior to the sale (from Westmont to the water authority). In fact, as part of the sale condition, RDM allocated an additional block of money on top of what they paid the borough for ‘repairs not yet identified.’ ”
“I empathize with how disconcerting this has been to the McGrath family,” Hall said in a follow-up interview.
However, he answered the question of whether the authority would make any financial restitution to the McGraths by referring to the determination of the insurance company.
“At this juncture, it’s a small possibility,” he said.
When the Westmont council owned the sewer system, it had been embroiled in litigation involving a sewer contractor who had been conducting the borough-wide renovation per state DEP requirements.
After a $2 million settlement with that contractor over work delays, the water authority’s offer to purchase the system for that amount appeared to be a godsend for the borough’s coffers.
Westmont Borough Solicitor Michael Parrish suggested that the board consider an appraisal of the system prior to the sale, which the council voted against in a 4-3 vote. A complete appraisal of income and the entire sanitary sewer system by a professional group could have cost around $100,000.
While the sale was rushed, in McGrath’s opinion, the Goliath that he’s up against is Gallagher Bassett and the water authority, he said.
“Our sewage rate is paying for insurance – if it’s not used for this, then what?” McGrath said.
The McGraths’ flood is a crowning household disaster on top of many since the region-wide sewage projects started years ago.
In 2009, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority entered a consent decree with the DEP to safeguard the Conemaugh River by eliminating stormwater infiltration of sewer lines that causes sewage overflow at the Dornick Point plant.
The deadline to have sewer projects completed is December 2024. The authority and municipalities that signed onto the consent decree would face fines from the DEP if projects are not completed by then.
Many residents have spent thousands of dollars, even taking loans out to comply with testing their sewage lines for stormwater infiltration and digging up their yards and basements to seal them if they are absorbing water.
In some municipalities, those who haven’t complied have been reluctantly nudged along by municipalities enforcing penalties that include shutting people’s water off. Some people have visited local councils a few times about contractors allegedly taking advantage of customers needing service.
Others have sought redress from councils for fines for not having work done – their pleas centering on the fact that delays have been because contractors are backlogged.
And when projects are completed and stormwater is sealed out of sanitary sewer lines, the result sometimes has been waterlogged yards or flooded driveways and basements.
Such problems have been common across the 20 municipalities served by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority-owned sewage treatment plant.
Meeting minutes from Westmont Borough alone since 2020 document complaints from a bevy of residents who, in one way or another, have paid prices for fixing their sewer lines beyond what was planned.
A group of residents have gone so far as to arm themselves with information that they say could bring a class-action lawsuit against the DEP and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, and the municipalities – unless they join, said the group’s attorney.
“Many homeowners who replaced their sewer pipes under their homes have experienced backups of other people’s sewage into their basements and even first floors,” a statement on the alliance’s website states. “Others have experienced the flooding of their basements with groundwater after they completed the mandated repairs.
“We have learned that very many of those whose homes have been so damaged had never experienced any sewer backup or leakage of ground water into their basements during the entire period of their residency in Johnstown, sometimes a period of 30 or more years, before their local governments, the Greater Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, mandated the alteration of their homes in 2010.”
Among the items soaked in sewage in the McGrath’s basement, ironically, was their sewer certification of compliance with the mandate in 2020.
The McGraths have not joined the potential lawsuit the alliance is attempting to launch. However, they have decided it is time to take legal action. For the first time in their lives, the McGraths hired an attorney, they said.
“We are not just fighting for our own basement,” McGrath said. “If (the water authority’s insurance company) gets away with this, it’s open season on other people from young families building a future here to older adults on a fixed income.”
