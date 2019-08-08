Westmont Borough Councilman Thomas Gramling Sr. became president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs on July 1, and is now looking to put Cambria County on the map.
“It’s an honor,” said Gramling about his new post. “It’s exciting, but you have to be on your toes. And I’m certainly prepared for it.”
Gramling is only the second councilman from Cambria County to serve in the leadership role.
“The first was in 1972,” he said. “That was the last time and the only time that Cambria County had a representative in the State Association presidency.”
Gramling said he plans to do what he can to give the area a platform and voice to be heard across the commonwealth.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “We compete heavily with people in Allegheny County and the west side of the state. So this is an honor.”
To honor service to both country and communities, Gramling has adopted the theme of “Salute to the Past – Together Everyone Achieves More.” He plans to use this theme to encourage elected and appointed officials to embrace teamwork as a critical component on the path to successful public service.
As a member of Westmont Borough council for 20 years, Gramling serves on the borough’s Personnel and Finance Committees, and has been the chairman of the annual Memorial Day ceremony for the past 20 years.
