JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Some Westmont Borough residents told the borough's leaders on Thursday that they wanted to be optimistic about constructing a bike lane on Stanford Avenue, but that the discussion couldn't be had without confronting costs, safety hazards and the disappearances of driveways to make room.
With a $750,000 multimodal grant secured for the Stanford Avenue bike lane, Westmont Borough Council wanted residents' input before it made any further decisions. The council got the feedback it was seeking from about 30 people who attended a meeting at the Westmont Grove.
On a projector screen in the room, the council displayed a preliminary plan of the proposed bike lane over existing rights of way.
Don Overdorff saw that a chunk of his yard would get cut back, but that wasn't what worried him most, he said. Having driven along the street every day for years, he said there are blind spots that could put bikers in the path of vehicles.
Mayor Robert Callahan agreed with Overdorff and said further discussion with PennDOT would be necessary.
The plans for bike lanes are preliminary and subject to change, in part, through feedback from residents – some of whom suggested sidewalks as a safer alternative to bike lanes.
Stanford Avenue resident Gary George said there are 25 driveways that spill out into the street.
"If it's a designated bike path, there will be more accidents," he said. "Widening the street is good, but don't designate it as a bike path because that sets you up for liability."
The borough has been considering adding bike lanes in coordination with the Westmont Hilltop School District's 2021 multimodal study.
While most of the meeting's participants regarded the bike lane as a way for students to bike to Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Fair Oaks Drive, school board member Joe Nibert said the board actually introduced the project as a benefit to the whole community.
"Obesity is an epidemic," he said. "This is about getting people moving."
The plans shown Thursday indicated that Norman Krumenacker's mother would lose more than 20 feet of her driveway, resulting in an impossibly steep entry to her home, he said.
"We will need an extension of the Inclined Plane to get her to her house," he said. "Her driveway is, for all intents and purposes, gone."
A few others in the crowd said they'd have similar issues.
Even if construction and safety issues are ironed out, the cost of the project could still thwart it.
The cost to complete the bike lanes will likely significantly exceed the $750,000 grant, according to the council. The borough's taxpayers would have to pay costs after the grant is exhausted. Councilman Don Hall stressed that point at the conclusion of the meeting.
He said many residents have made the borough council aware of issues with stormwater in basements and yards as a result of the recent sanitary sewer line replacement project mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
"I promise you stormwater is going to be the DEP's next project for us, once they get sanitary sewers to flow properly," he said, "so as a borough, the question is, 'Where do we place our energy and borough dollars? Stormwater or bike paths?'"
Council President Marc McCall said the council would take the residents' input to the Westmont Hilltop school board.
"We are going to discuss this with the school district and we will keep you in the loop," he said.
