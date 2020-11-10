Westmont Borough Council unanimously approved a tentative $2.8 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase.
The council is balancing the general fund budget in part by a $68,550 transfer from the sewer fund in 2021.
That transfer is a reimbursement to the general fund, finance chairman William Stasko said Tuesday after the council’s regular meeting.
The council transferred more than $1 million from the general fund to the sewer fund this year to help pay a $2 million arbitration settlement with its former sewer contractor.
In June, the American Arbitration Association ordered the borough to pay Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc., an award of $2 million to settle a dispute over work delays involving the borough’s sanitary sewer project.
As a result of the arbitration ruling, the sewer fund’s 2020 available funds are running so low that Stasko made a motion Tuesday not to pay the latest bills owed to the law firm of K&L Gates, which represented the borough in the arbitration hearings.
However, Stasko changed his motion at the recommendation of Gordon Smith, and the council approved the payment of two bills for a combined $35,000 to K&L Gates.
New revenue in 2021 will pay for the planned $68,550 general fund transfer to the general fund, Stasko said.
However, the sewer fund is projected to need revenue at the end of the first quarter of 2021, he said.
The budget plan includes a $1 million bank loan to keep the sewer fund out of the red at the end of next year.
Stasko said the council is in communication with two banks that are preparing to make the loan to the borough.
Meanwhile, the council is also suing borough engineer Ken Mesko to recover funds lost in the arbitration with Inland Water Pollution Control. However, that litigation is ongoing.
Stasko said there’s not much room to further trim the budget. He pointed to the fact that 26% of the borough’s spending plan or $763,750 is for services of the West Hills Regional Police.
With the council’s Tuesday approval of the tentative 2021 budget, it is available for public review for 30 days starting Wednesday at the borough’s office at 1000 Luzurne St., Council President Don Hall said.
“In December, our intention is to vote it up,” Hall said.
