The Westmont Borough Council gave unanimous final approval of a $2.8 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase.
That budget plan was tentatively approved in November and since then has been available for public review at the borough’s Luzurne Street office.
In other business conducted through a public web conference Tuesday evening, the council approved the EADS Group as borough engineer.
EADS replaces Mesko & Associates, which is being sued by the council as it attempts to recover a portion of the $2 million settlement lost this year in arbitration with the borough’s former sewer project contractor.
