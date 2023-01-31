JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District canceled classes for Wednesday as an investigation continues into the origin and motive of a threatening note found at the high school on Monday.
"When to safely return to class will be decided on a day-by-day basis," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a release Tuesday evening. "Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school for Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to allow the investigation to move forward. We will monitor the progress of the investigation and consult with local law enforcement and the district attorney's office to determine when classes should resume."
The threat – which did not identify a place, timeline or person but was deemed credible – caused the early dismissal of students and staff at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Monday and cancellation of classes on Tuesday.
Despite the cancellations, Mitchell said administrators are preparing for a return to class "by identifying additional resources, including additional officers from West Hills, Upper Yoder and Cambria County for the elementary and secondary schools."
Anyone with information on the threat is asked to contact the Upper Yoder Police Department by calling 814-255-6227, or use the Safe2Say tipline – at www.safe2saypa.org/tip/ or 1-844-723-2729 – to report any information about the incident.
Police on Tuesday released an image believed to show a suspect.
Roxanne Tuistra, who has two students at Westmont, commended the administrator's handling of the situation.
"The Westmont administration, from the beginning, has kept parents and students up to date on how situations like this are handled – from text blasts to social media, from phone calls to emails," she said. "(Monday) was no different. I'm thankful we have such an amazing district."
The Rev. John Mize, who has two students at the high school, said he appreciated the orderliness of the evacuation on Monday once it began.
However, the father questioned the timeline of events.
The threatening note was reportedly found at 8 a.m., and students were dismissed under police supervision around 11 a.m.
"I fully understand the administration's need to keep information confidential until the investigation is complete, but I am a little concerned with the timing (Monday)," Mize said.
He added that his opinion on the matter may change once more information is released, but until then he's withholding judgment.
Mitchell had stated in a previous correspondence that the dismissal was coordinated with Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center and noted it was planned according to availability of school bus drivers.
The Westmont leader said in Tuesday's parent correspondence that the missed school days will be added to the end of the academic year and expressed his appreciation for the community's understanding.
"I thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and employees," he said. "We will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available."
