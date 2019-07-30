EBENSBURG – Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany has denied a land use appeal filed in May by a group of residents who live near the proposed site for a cell tower in Upper Yoder Township.
In an opinion issued Tuesday, Creany sided with the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board, Westmont Hilltop School District and Vogue Towers.
The zoning hearing board approved a height variance in March that was necessary to build the 195-foot tower in a residential zone behind Westmont Hilltop High School after two public hearings on the matter.
Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group, which represents 25 residents who live in the area surrounding the proposed tower site, filed a land use appeal on May 7 in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
Many residents objecting to the tower said it would dominate the neighborhood’s landscape and negatively impact their property values, while others expressed concerns about the potentially negative health and safety affects from living in proximity to a cell tower.
According to the group, there are many effects of non-ionizing radiation, which have been ignored, despite “credible evidence.”
Their appeal says the township zoning hearing board vote to grant the variance was unlawful and asked for reversal of the decision.
“We’re not against the service, just the location,” Jeanne Brinker told The Tribune-Democrat during a recent interview.
Many of the residents included in the lawsuit have suggested other locations for the towers, including a site near Westmont Hilltop’s baseball field or another spot near the West Hills Community Church.
“We care with a genuine heart about this,” Connie Pavlik added.
A presentation developed by the Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group says, “the most successful planning efforts involve residents and industry representatives working together to find the most appropriate solutions for each individual community.
“In our experience, the actions of the Westmont School Board and the Upper Yoder Zoning Board appear to show that a lack of foresight, knowledge, planning, community involvement, acknowledgment of citizens’ rights, proper business protocol and project management, is abundantly apparent,” the presentation says.
In June, Creany denied a motion to quash the appeal from Vogue Towers and the township zoning hearing board, saying the Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group had standing to file the appeal because the group “is directly and adversely affected by the board’s decision.”
On behalf of Vogue Towers and the zoning hearing board, attorney Michael Parrish filed an answer explaining why the zoning hearing board did not commit an error of law or abuse its discretion.
“The Zoning Hearing Board made explicit findings that the testimony and/or evidence of those in favor of the requested variances was credible,” Parrish’s answer says. “The Zoning Hearing Board made explicit findings that the testimony and/or evidence of those opposed to the requested variances was not credible.”
Creany’s opinion says the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board provided ample opportunity for residents to express concerns about the tower, researched the best location for the tower and gathered testimony about how a lack of cellular reception in the area has caused an unnecessary hardship.
“The board considered Vogue’s uncontested propagation/coverage maps, which show that the property is uniquely situated in a topographical region and at an elevation that makes the transmission of cellular data and communications difficult, if not impossible,” the opinion says.
“Certainly, the property is subject to an unnecessary hardship: the lack of cellular communications that prohibits the safe and efficient operation of a junior-senior high school, impedes the development of safety protocol and endangers the well-being of students, faculty and staff.”
For example, the zoning hearing board heard from Superintendent Tom Mitchell, of Westmont Hilltop School District, who said district officials’ efforts to remedy the problem by installing radio repeaters and microcells have been inadequate.
Robbin Melnyk, director of Cambria County’s 911 center, also explained the difficulty of communicating with emergency personnel and first responders in the event of an incident at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Melnyk added that it was not financially feasible for the county to fund the tower at a cost of $400,000, but that Vogue has offered to provide Cambria Count 911 free space on the tower once erected.
Chief Donald Hess, of the Upper Yoder Township Police Department, told the board he’s had personal experience not being able to call for backup assistance while responding to a call at the school, while Chief Tim Reitz of the Upper Yoder Township Fire Company said he considers Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School “a high-risk area” because responders have not been able to communicate with each other from the back to the front of the building on numerous occasions.
Westmont Hilltop is the only school district in Cambria County lacking cell service, according to testimony from Robert Fatula Jr., a security consultant from Gittings Protective Security and school safety expert who said he’s unable to develop safety protocol for the school in light of this issue.
Creany’s opinion says “the record is clear that Westmont School District’s inability to modernize the property in accordance with accessible safety standards is an unacceptable, unnecessary hardship.”
“Thus, we find that the board has not committed an error of law or abused its discretion in making these findings,” Creany wrote.
Creany also found the hardship was not self-inflicted, as Westmont Junior-Senior High School was built “well before the development of modern day cellular communications.”
“Since the school’s construction, advances in modern technology have necessitated the need for upgrades, in order to assure optimal protection of the students and educators housed therein,” the opinion says.
The variance granted by the zoning hearing board does not adversely affect public health, safety or welfare, Creany concluded, but actually promotes those ideals.
Evidence was presented, Creany said, that the tower will create minimal visual impact, will not alter the character of the neighborhood, will comply with necessary setbacks and be within a secured, fenced and landscaped area.
Creany said in addition to a petition containing more than 1,200 signatures of citizens in favor of the tower, some community members also said the lack of cell coverage deterred some from purchasing homes in an area without cellular service, supporting evidence that construction of the tower could actually increase property values nearby.
“We hold that the findings of the board are supported by substantial evidence, and as such, do not evidence either a manifest abuse of discretion or an error of law to necessitate a reversal of the awarded variances,” Creany’s opinion concluded.
Several calls were made on Tuesday in hopes of reaching the Citizens of Upper Woodmont Group, however the group was advised not to comment on the matter until speaking with their attorney.
