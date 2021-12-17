JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A cell phone tower proposed for installation near Westmont Hilltop High School is still held up in court.
The structure is opposed by a group of citizens who took legal action in 2019 against the company that wants to construct it, Vogue Towers, when the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board provided a height variance allowing it to be built behind the school.
Those residents appealed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany’s decision to allow the tower to be constructed. After that process, the case was remanded back to the county court, which in turn sent it back to the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board.
The school board in August 2020 approved building the tower in a different location, although no area was selected. The municipal group in December 2020 approved the height variance again – sending it back to the courts.
The citizens’ group appealed that decision, and there’s been no movement since.
