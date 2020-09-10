Westmont Borough is considering bicycle lanes on Menoher Boulevard, though the cost of future maintenance may squash the idea.
A PennDOT paving project is slated for 2022. PennDOT requested the borough to make a decision on whether it would agree to maintaining bicycle lanes if they were included in the project.
The borough turned the issue over to its traffic committee to advise the council on whether it should seriously consider the lanes.
Conceptually, the council liked the idea, but financially it may not be feasible, President Don Hall said.
PennDOT would cover the initial cost, $100,000 to paint thermoplastic pavement markings on both sides of Menoher Boulevard. The borough would have to agree to maintain the lanes in cooperation with the school district. About every 10 years, it would cost $100,000 to repaint the lines, said Nate Milazzo, PennDOT project manager.
Milazzo said the maintenance cost could be shared by the school district, Westmont Borough and perhaps also Southmont Borough, since the bike lanes extend to Diamond Boulevard.
Responsibility for the lanes would be decided by an agreement among the school district and municipalities, he said.
The proposal for bike lanes originated from a Westmont Hilltop School District multimodal study aimed at improving transportation in the district.
“This project is in the preliminary stages,” Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said. “We have always worked with our community partners for the benefit of the community. There is a continual need to find additional and innovative forms of transportation throughout out school district.”
The lanes would be on both sides of the road, covering a total of about 8,000 feet from the intersection of Menoher Boulevard and St. Clair Road to Diamond Boulevard in Southmont Borough.
In July, the school district heard a report from engineer Timothy Johnson, of KCI Technologies, who studied the area. He said that there’s a small amount of students that walk or bike to school every day despite the district being a “very walkable, bikeable community.”
He also suggested adding bicyclist and pedestrian signs, paving markers along designated routes, closing sidewalk gaps and enhancing pedestrian crossings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.