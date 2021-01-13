Westmont Borough residents brought complaints of danger and property disturbance caused by the borough’s sewer project contractor.
David Mastovich, of Pitt Avenue, painted a picture for the council of speeding tri axles spilling mud and hefty rocks into his and his neighbors’ driveways.
He brought a few rocks, one larger than his hand, to the council’s Tuesday night meeting at the Grove.
He said the disturbance occurs as Snyder Environmental Services transports mud to dump at a site at a private location in Upper Yoder Township.
“As for traffic, we asked for trucks to drive slower. Failure to obey speed limits is a concern,” he said.
Vince Stofko, of St. Clair Road, also addressed the council on the topic.
“You can see the mud embedded in the road and in our driveways, even after the sweepers. I want that road cleaned by the company,” he said. “Every car that goes down the road, there’s a dust storm.
“Who’s looking out for our property values?”
After hearing the residents, the council instructed its solicitor to write a letter to Snyder Environmental that the disturbance cannot continue.
Specifically, the council is requiring trucks to be covered with tarps to prevent damage to the road.
Additionally, the council has notified West Hills Regional police about the speeding issue.
“We will take action if necessary,” Council President Don Hall said. “They are still waiting to receive the rest of their money.”
Discussion of the borough’s sewer project continued later in the meeting as the council decided how to pay its monthly bills.
To conserve money, the Westmont Borough Council has been deferring bills to the law firm that supported it in a legal battle it lost earlier this year.
An arbitration decision last summer awarded $2 million to the borough’s former sewer project contractor, Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc.
That decision ended a dispute over work delays that halted the sewer project for two years from 2018 to 2020.
Since the arbitration, the council has only partially paid its law firm, K&L Gates, from its sewer fund.
“We only have $100,000 in the bank (sewer fund). The sewer fund has taken a beating,” the council’s finance committee chairman William Stasko said Tuesday.
But after making, discussing, withdrawing and revising motions twice on Tuesday, the council voted 6-1 to pay K&L Gates all three months of delinquent payments, about $40,000 and instead conserve money by not paying the latest bill to its engineering firm, Mesko & Associates.
Chris DelSignore, Gordon Smith, William Hargreaves, Marc McCall, Thomas Gramling and Hall approved that action. Stasko opposed it.
Smith said it made no sense to withhold money owed to the law firm while paying an engineering firm that it is suing.
Taking the posture that Mesko & Associates is responsible for the delays in acquiring permits to keep IWPC on the job in 2018, the council has opened a lawsuit against Mesko & Associates to recover a portion of the $2 million lost in arbitration.
The resultant motion made by councilman Delsignore and approved by the board was to pay a total of $80,000 for all recent sewer bills, including money owed to K&L Gates, but excluding $32,000 owed to Mesko & Associates.
Stasko voted against it, staying with his original motion to partially pay K&L Gates from the fund and pay all other bills, including money owed to Mesko & Associates.
A call to Mesko’s office was not returned.
In other business during the regular monthly council meeting held at the Grove Tuesday night, blight committee chairman McCall said the borough has submitted an application to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to demolish a blighted house at 152 Tioga St. The approximate cost to demolish the house is $12,000.
McCall said he hopes the council will have funding secured in the first quarter of this year.
