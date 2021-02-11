A Westmont Borough house that burned as firefighters said hydrants fell flat has been partially demolished, borough zoning officer Mark Walker said during a borough council meeting this week.
The owners of the 900 block of St. Clair Road home plan to rebuild the house, he said. The fire occurred in the early hours of Oct. 19.
Firefighters have said two hydrants provided no water during the firefight. The Greater Johnstown Water Authority has not pinpointed a reason.
In a phone interview Thursday, Don Hall, Westmont Borough Council president and president of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority board, said exact answers regarding that fire remain elusive, but communication between the water authority and fire department has been ramped up.
“As to who is actually correct (about the initial incident) may not be resolved to anyone’s satisfaction,” Hall said.
GJWA Resident Manager Michael Kerr speculated that firefighters experienced low water pressure from drawing from two hydrants connected to the same underground line.
However, West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said firefighters made separate and proper connections to the hydrants.
“The more important aspect of this is what is learned that is constructive for the future,” Hall said.
Hall has spoken to Kerr and to the borough’s EMS coordinator.
“What I think both parties have agreed on is that, when you try to get water of the same line, you will have decreased pressure,” Hall said.
Tauber said communication with the water authority is ongoing.
“I still hold my ground that two hydrants were not operating at the same time,” Tauber said.
“We still haven’t found out what happened. And the water authority said they don’t know either. That’s as much as I know right now. We will have follow ups with the water authority.”
Since the fire, the GJWA has provided the fire department with updated digital maps of the water system.
“We will have those maps in iPads within each unit,” Tauber said. “We will know where better hydrants would be that we can connect with. We will be able to see the water system.”
Communication between the department and GJWA since the fire has been cordial, Tauber said.
“We are both trying to benefit the community,” he said. “We will have subsequent meetings. There’s just nothing on the calendar now.”
The GJWA is owned by three municipalities – Westmont Borough, Southmont Borough and the City of Johnstown. A board of directors with representatives from all three oversee the GJWA’s operations.
During the GJWA’s monthly meeting on Thursday, a board member asked Kerr whether he’s had any further discussion with the fire department on issues stemming from the Oct. 19 fire.
“We are getting them the information they want,” Kerr said.
On a related issue during the meeting, the GJWA board briefly reviewed plans for a new above-ground water tank along Bucknell Avenue in Westmont.
The tank will improve fire service and potable water quality, Kerr said.
The GJWA must request a height variance from the borough to construct the new tank.
Meetings of the borough’s zoning hearing board will afford residents the opportunity to comment publicly on the project. However, the plans have not yet been submitted, and no hearing has been scheduled.
The new tank is planned to be in the same location as the existing underground tank to keep the trees intact and minimize visibility, according to the GJWA.
That project also entails replacement of two water lines originally built in the early 1900s or prior.
