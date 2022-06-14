JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Borough now has money for projects including stormwater sewer upgrades and tree stump removal as a result of the council’s decision to sell the borough’s sanitary sewer system.
The recent sale to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority brought the borough more than $2 million for general use.
With the money received, the borough is set to begin a beautification effort, as the trees that have long provided a leafy canopy over the borough’s streets have been dying.
Public Works Director Don Blasko said there are more than 100 stumps to be removed.
“We just didn’t have money in the budget before,” he said.
On Tuesday, the council approved a purchase of more than $9,000 for a stump grinder.
Costs involved with renovating the borough’s sanitary sewers had been a drain on the borough’s budget for years. The council sold the sewer system in April, along with all of its debt, to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The GJWA has the expertise and personnel to run the system efficiently and at a lower cost, Councilman Don Hall said.
State-mandated sanitary sewer upgrades have been undertaken by municipalities to eliminate stormwater infiltration and overflow at the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s wastewater treatment plant.
However, that work has caused another problem. Stormwater sits at residents’ properties as sanitary sewer pipes have been fixed to seal out stormwater infiltration.
“It’s just water everywhere, and people need help with it,” Council President Marc McCall said.
Money provided by the sanitary sewer sale is available to plan and execute upgrades to the borough’s stormwater sewer system.
The council agreed to include other municipalities in finding a solution for widespread stormwater concerns. The council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday at its June meeting to reach out to other municipalities.
