JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Westmont Borough’s sewer project nears completion, the borough council is expecting to have to pay $400,000 to its contractor beyond the originally budgeted costs.
With the additional costs to be paid out of pocket, the borough council on Tuesday decided that it would draw money from a line of credit and pay it back through raising residents’ sewer rates by $7 per month.
On top of the $400,000 change order, flow meters indicate Westmont Borough won’t meet state requirements for reducing stormwater infiltration to its sanitary sewer system after the contracted work is complete, said the borough’s project engineer, Brandon Palmer.
“We will have to re-evaluate the system,” he said.
Palmer, of the EADS Group, didn’t have an estimate Tuesday of the potential cost to correct the issues keeping the borough out of compliance.
With the rate increase approved 6-1 Tuesday, residents’ sewer bills will increase to $145, billed quarterly.
Bill Stasko cast the vote against raising rates. Majority approval came from council President Don Hall, Marc McCall, Thomas Gramling, Christopher DelSignore, William Hargreaves, and Gordon Smith.
“It’s one of those tough decisions we have to make,” McCall said.
The borough is weeks away from the completion of its sewer project that began in 2016, in accordance with a consent order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate stormwater infiltration of sanitary sewer lines.
To conduct the work, the borough took a $15 million PENNVEST loan through the state government years ago. The borough will begin paying on that loan next month.
The borough has no cash reserves to pay the added $400,000 change order that the council expects to owe its contractor, Snyder Environmental Services.
The council exhausted its rainy-day sewer fund to pay a $2 million arbitration settlement to end a dispute with its original sewer contractor, Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc. or IWPC. That arbitration in 2020 settled a matter between the borough and the contractor over a years-long work delay due to permit complications.
After losing the arbitration, the borough council solicited bids for the remaining portion of the project, and hired the low bidder, Snyder, to finish it.
The change order owed to Snyder is in part due to the borough’s need to hire the company to continue work left behind by IWPC. Though Snyder was the low bidder, its costs for jumping into the project still exceeded the original budget, Hall said.
Additionally, on the job, Snyder had to fix connections from public lines to private property owners’ lateral lines that IWPC had not sufficiently sealed, Palmer said.
