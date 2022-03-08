JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ferndale Area School District has been holding varsity sports events at its elementary school, which is technically in violation of a 2001 court order with Westmont Borough, said a former Westmont Borough Council president.
Ferndale approached Westmont Borough Council President Mark McCall for permission, which he gave last year, unaware of the 21-year-old court order.
“In July, the superintendent came to me and said we are having sewer work done on the high school and we need a place to play. Not thinking about it, I said, ‘Well, why not.’ Then I started to learn more about this,” McCall said.
McCall apologized Tuesday for not getting official approval from the council.
Ferndale Area Superintendent Jeff Boyer said he believed McCall had run the request through the formal approval process.
The school at 100 Dartmouth Ave., Johnstown, belongs to Ferndale Area School District and serves Ferndale Borough students, but it’s in Westmont Borough.
As a governmental agency, Ferndale doesn’t pay property taxes to Westmont but still uses Westmont’s police services, roads and could possibly generate high traffic in the neighborhood near the school if varsity sports continue, said Westmont resident and former borough council member Susan Holmes.
Holmes brought the court order violation to the Westmont Council’s attention in February.
Westmont’s past council, including Holmes, had sued Ferndale in the early 2000s after the school district purchased a former Jewish temple in Westmont and opened an elementary school.
Holmes said the borough couldn’t prevent Ferndale from opening a school.
“But they wanted to play varsity sports at that building, and we nixed that right there,” she said. “Never would they be permitted to. This was a hard-won piece of compromise.”
Boyer, who assumed the superintendent’s office in Ferndale about a year ago, said no current administrator or school board member was part of the original decision to build a school in Westmont.
The school district is conducting a feasibility study for building a new gymnasium in Ferndale Borough, but he said such a construction project would cost millions of dollars.
Boyer urged the Westmont Council Tuesday to formally change the 20-year-old court order so that varsity basketball and volleyball events may continue at Ferndale’s elementary school.
The Westmont Council discussed the matter in a private executive session but took no formal action Tuesday.
