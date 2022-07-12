The Westmont Borough Council has taken a small step toward exploring bike lane construction on Stanford Avenue, a project requested by the Westmont Hilltop School Board as it asks more students to walk or bike to the junior-senior high school starting this fall.
The council, on Tuesday, approved an engineering survey of Stanford Avenue pending cooperation by the school board to cover half of the $10,000 survey cost.
The council recently won a grant of more than $700,000 for the construction cost of the project if it wishes to move forward.
With information from PennDOT that the cost of the project would likely exceed the borough’s grant by about $100,000, borough Mayor Robert Callahan said he’d like to have a public hearing on the subject.
Councilman Don Hall said he is not yet prepared to discuss a $100,000 project, but he said the survey is worth conducting.
“The survey will let us know if this is a viable project or a nice idea but no cigar,” he said.
The council also talked about how to curb speeding by this fall, when more students will be expected to walk to the elementary school on Diamond Boulevard.
The Westmont Hilltop School District has asked the borough council to place crosswalks at stop signs along Luzerne Street for elementary school students, council traffic committee chairman Chris DelSignore said.
DelSignore said the school district has sent letters to parents saying the number of school bus routes will be reduced districtwide due to lack of bus drivers; children who live within three-quarters of a mile from the school will be considered a “walker.”
“They are considering crosswalks for safety purposes,” DelSignore said.
New crosswalks might not be so easily placed. Westmont Public Works Director Don Blasko said yellow traffic paint is in short supply. Orders from last year, as well as April 2022, have not yet arrived, he said.
Greg Gyauch, a member of the public attending the meeting at the Luzerne Street municipal building, addressed the board with his observations of speeding, saying pedestrians are at risk of getting hit by drivers traveling 40 to 50 mph in zones for 15 to 25 mph.
Blasko also echoed Gyauch’s concerns about speeding, and questioned whether crosswalks would increase walker safety.
“I don’t know what these people are thinking when they are driving,” he said. “I don’t know if crosswalks are even safe. I don’t know what’s going to slow traffic down.”
The council tabled action on crosswalks until West Hills Regional Police Chief Ed Fisher and Blasko make recommendations about locations where crossing would be safest for students.
Fisher said he pulled someone over going 40 mph two weeks ago in the borough. However, he said it is frequently difficult to monitor speed in the area because there are no places to park a police vehicle, and police are limited in their methods for recording speed violations.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
