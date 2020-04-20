The Westmont Borough Council held a special public meeting Monday to approve payment of bills including $88,000 to Snyder Environmental Services for work done on the borough’s sanitary sewer project.
Borough engineer Ken Mesko who is working closely with Snyder said his estimate for the completion of the project is September 2021, including potential delays because of the coronavirus.
The $15 million project is financed with loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), which has offered a three-month deferment period on outstanding loans because of the coronavirus disaster.
The council also voted unanimously Monday to defer loan payments. Borough solicitor Robert Shahade said he highly recommended the council to take advantage of that opportunity.
“This deferral would effectively buy the council a quarter of a year’s worth of sewer revenue to bank on,” he said.
Also regarding the borough’s sewer project, Shahade said requirements have not been suspended for residents who have not yet completed lateral line work for their residence.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf’s order shut down most construction due to COVID-19, Shahade said construction companies have secured waivers from the state to continue the required sewer work.
