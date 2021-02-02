Ernest Graham, of ELA Sports, and Randy Straw, of Straw Construction, presented a number of options to the Westmont Hilltop School Board during a special meeting Monday regarding proposed Price Field renovations.
What the group is considering is primarily a track upgrade at the stadium with the option of improving other aspects of the complex, including the football field.
“One of the reasons that we were considering this is to be competitive with every other school district in the region and it’s for our citizens and students,” President Robert Gleason said.
The first iteration of the project would work with what’s already there and renovate everything in place, Graham told the group.
It would include surveying, stormwater, the new track and entry area improvements for roughly $1.4 million and act as a “phase one” to the whole undertaking.
The second project would build on completion of the first phase and feature new synthetic turf, grandstands, relocating the visitor stands and field lighting for an additional $3.4 million.
Another iteration is keeping nearly the same renovations in place, but shifting the field 30 feet toward Menoher Boulevard, which allows more room for a restroom and concession building, which adds a rough estimate of $1.8 million to the cost – for a total of nearly $7 million with all fees included.
A third option that Graham, ELA director of athletic facility planning, premiered at the meeting was a more involved renovation that he thinks makes more sense.
That is to turn the entire stadium clockwise so the top of it is nestled into the elementary school and the bottom is closer to the road. By doing this there would be room for an eight-lane track, new grandstands with storage underneath and an open corner near Hood Avenue that allows development of the restroom and concession building with a ticket booth.
“As a designer and a professional I really like looking at this as a potential option because ... this project’s not just for 10 years or 20 years,” Graham said. “It’s for the next 40, 50 years.”
He added that this option provides more opportunity.
The option was so new that there wasn’t a cost estimate available, but Graham said he would get that for the board.
Throughout the meeting the group discussed the various possibilities for the renovations and what could or should be included.
One focus of conversation was whether a turf field makes the most sense compared to grass.
The board is considering a 2.25-inch height fiber for the football surface.
Graham advised the group against a natural grass field in the future because of the upkeep costs and issues regarding weather having an affect on it.
If the district decided to go with the turf carpet system, it would have a life of between 12 to 14 years.
To finance the entire project, Jacklyn Hanik, Westmont business manager, said the district would examine $7 million in a bond issue which will increase debt service cost between $350,000 and $400,000 for roughly 15 years and slightly less after that.
“We’re talking 27 years of debt to add on for this project,” she added.
But if Westmont does only the track Hanik thinks the district could handle that with the fund balance already available and not take a debt issue out.
No decisions or motions were made during Monday’s meeting.
