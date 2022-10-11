JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About a couple dozen property owners along the entire length of Stanford Avenue would have to give up some land to make the road wider if the Westmont Borough Council chose to build bike lanes, shows an engineering map.
Borough engineers contracted from the EADS Group supplied council members with the map Tuesday at the 1000 Luzerne St. municipal building.
The council said it will look to residents for guidance before it takes any further action. Board President Marc McCall said people should “stay tuned” for an announcement of a public meeting to be scheduled on the subject.
The Westmont Hilltop School District had requested the borough council consider adding bike lanes to Stanford Avenue so that students could bike to school.
The council began exploring the school district’s request over the summer and has won a grant of more than $700,000 for the construction cost of the project if it wishes to move forward.
At the borough’s meeting for the month of October held Tuesday, council members also tabled a request by Verizon to build to build a 30-foot-by-30-foot fiber optic cabinet near the Mound park and Johnstown Inclined Plane.
Westmont Codes and Zoning officer Mark Walker said Verizon wants to build the cabinet at the corner of Greene Street and Edgehill Drive “on the hillside,” he said. He said the cabinet would be out of sight, covered under a canopy of trees.
At the suggestion of Borough Secretary Melissa Millard, the council tabled the decision to negotiate a price for Verizon to lease the proposed building site from the borough.
Tuesday also marked the final Westmont Borough Council meeting for Gordon Smith, whose resignation was reluctantly accepted by the council.
“He is a distinguished council member,” President McCall said. “He has been a great servant to the community.”
Smith is moving to Blair County, necessitating his resignation from the council.
Smith has served on the council for five years and was chairman of the council’s sewer committee at a time when the borough conducted a major construction project to repair the system in accordance with state mandates.
“We’ve gotten through a very difficult time,” Smith said. “I am grateful we got through it, and I think that maybe that was my purpose on the council.”
The council will appoint a replacement for Smith next month.
