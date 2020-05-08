Let's see all those smiling, artsy faces.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County will launch the "Smiling for our Future" online exhibition May 15 on its website at www.caccc.org and it will remain for a few months.
The exhibit will feature selfies from the arts center's staff, instructors, artists, volunteers, summer interns and board members, along with a piece of art.
The artwork showcased is something they have created or a piece of artwork in their home.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the objective is to spotlight the people who work behind the scenes to make the arts center happen.
"It's really exciting. We have a little bit of everything, and they're constantly coming in to me," she said.
"Any of the artwork in the photo we will have the titles, mediums and artists included. We're quite optimistic that we're going to have a great display online."
Godin said for those who view the exhibit, she hopes they experience a warm sense of community.
"We miss everybody and being in everyone's lives and giving them some type of positive artistic event or class that they can be a part of," she said.
"We are looking forward to sharing smiles with them again soon."
Godin added that the exhibition also is a way to remind the community that they understand their current struggles and are working to provide them with creative artistic experiences, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's important to us that our members, patrons, attendees and the general public understand that we want the social media components created to impact their daily seclusion and social distancing with art that gives them emotional transference," she said.
Along with the exhibit, the website features other arts center initiatives such as GOT ART? and the remoteART social media art contest exhibition and winners.
