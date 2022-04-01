JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Get your bidding paddles ready and spend a day at the auction.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its 32nd Great American Auction Friday in the arts center’s Atelier space, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The preview will begin at 4:30 p.m. Auctioneer Dale Mishler, of Mishler Auction Service, will start the bidding at 5:30 p.m.
The fundraiser consists of a live auction with a premium silent auction and a raffle.
“The changes to this year’s auction are going to be magnificent,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“We have a few local packages with hotel stays and tickets, amazing baskets of a large variety, as well as tickets and passes to wonderful events and locations.
“The coupon vouchers for Avalon and Viking River cruises, as well as the coupon voucher for Sandals All-Inclusive Resort, are amazing contributions.”
Featured in the auction will be new merchandise, gift baskets, gift cards and gift certificates, along with antiques, collectibles and gently used items.
Some of the items up for bid include a two-year lease on a Chevy Equinox or Silverado; a new 55-inch Sony Smart TV with HD Blu-ray and DVD player, which includes installation; a six-day, seven-night stay at a beachfront condo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers signed team football; a one-month membership at HealthStyles Fitness Center in Windber; a voucher for four Pittsburgh Pirates tickets; two $100 gift certificates from Milkie’s Lawn & Garden Center; artwork; home decor; golf outings; and gift baskets.
There will be tickets to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Opera, DelGrosso’s Amusement Park, Altoona Curve, Johnstown Tomahawks and The Andy Warhol Museum.
“We have a really nice variety,” Godin said.
“If you’re looking for something small, like a new piece of decor or art or an item for your home, we’re still going to have those niche pieces, but then we have some really cool high-end items. It’s going to be a nice blending.”
There will also be 80 miscellaneous gift cards, certificates and tickets to local and statewide events.
“The dedicated donations from our community are greatly appreciated and continue each and every year,” Godin said.
“The items generously donated by members, friends, businesses and business leaders really make a difference. It has been incredible to witness how the community has shown such overwhelming support for this event.”
She said the auction is fast-paced, energetic and fun to attend.
“We hope people have a great time, but they need to know that it’s a really easy atmosphere,” Godin said.
“It’s user-friendly for anyone who is coming and participating.”
Proceeds from the auction will benefit general operations at the arts center.
“This is the way that we’re able to promote and support the free programming that we do,” Godin said.
“It allows us to be able to give back, because around 35% of our programming is free or free admission, so this is a way that we’re able to sustain it by having these fundraisers.”
There will be pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and beverages available for purchase.
Those wanting to donate items to the auction can do so through Wednesday.
Items needed include furniture, artwork, gently used items, functioning electronics, antiques and collectibles.
A list of businesses that have donated items and photographs can be found at www.caccc.org.
Attendees can register for free at the door.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
