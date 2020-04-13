The Community Arts Center of Cambria County has four less trees on its Westmont property after a strong thunderstorm swept through the region last Wednesday.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the trees were inside a security fence that surrounds the pond.
"They were close to the one entrance where the CamTran stop is and they came down in a fury," she said.
"They blocked that roadway, and because of construction, we have the other entrance blocked off, so we can only use the alley to get in and out of the facility."
On Monday, a tree service was busy clearing the debris.
"We had Barkley Electric come out and take a look because the trees pulled down power lines that we use for the Log House Arts Festival and Concerts on the Green," Godin said.
There was no damage to the buildings.
Godin said Milkie's Lawn & Landscape will repair the fence as well as rebuild some of the pond embankment that was ripped up.
"The last thing we want is to have anything wash away or have sediment in the pond that runs into Stackhouse Park," she said.
"We're trying to do everything possible and working with local businesses as much as we can to make sure we get everything back in a healthy way for the pond and the vegetation around it."
To help with costs and repairs, the arts center is asking the community for donations.
"It will be used for a little bit of everything from tree removal to the fence and embankment getting fixed to repairing the electricity, so whatever people can give," Godin said.
"I know things are tough right now, but anything would be greatly appreciated. The biggest thing is we get it cleaned up for safety and security."
Those interested in donating can do so through the arts center's Facebook page or website at www.caccc.org.
Checks can be mailed to Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
This isn't the first time trees have come down at the arts center.
Two years ago, a tree fell in the same vicinity blocking the roadway, and a few years prior to that, trees were struck by lightning and fell into the pond.
"We've been having our trees assessed to make sure if there are any dead ones, we will have them removed," Godin said.
"We love our trees but we want to make sure everything and everyone are safe."
