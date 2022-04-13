JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Borough Council approved a $2 million purchase agreement on Tuesday with the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for the borough’s sewer system.
“Lets get this thing off our hands,” Council President Marc McCall said with his vote to sell the borough’s sewer assets.
While the GJWA sees potential profit from the system’s operational revenue, the sale benefits Westmont because the GJWA will also assume future costs and current debt associated with the borough’s sewer rehabilitation project.
Approval of the purchase agreement was unanimous, with one abstention from Gordon Smith. Council members Don Hall, William Hargreaves, Christopher DelSignore and William Stasko approved the sale. Thomas Gramling was absent.
To make the sale possible, the council raised residents’ sewer bills by $4 per quarter, effective for the next billing.
The increase was necessary to meet a condition of the water authority that the council previously overlooked, Hall said.
In December, the council raised rates from $124 quarterly to $145 to fund the completion of the borough’s sanitary sewer rehabilitation program.
But the GJWA’s offer, which was announced in January, was predicated on a quarterly bill that was higher, Hall said.
In exchange for the additional rate hike of $4 per quarter, GJWA manager Mike Kerr added two years of a rate freeze on top of the four years initially promised, Hall said.
The council unanimously agreed to the raise on Tuesday, saying a six-year rate freeze was worth it.
“In the times we live in, everything is going up, so six years of a rate freeze is good,” DelSignore said.
With the sale, the GJWA will continue work to fulfill the borough’s 2014 consent order with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The consent order requires the borough to eliminate inflow and infiltration from its sanitary sewer system, which has been contributing to overflows at the Dornick Point wastewater treatment plant.
All 19 municipalities served by the Dornick Point plant in Johnstown have entered such agreements.
Westmont is the second municipality to sell its sewer system to the GJWA – Johnstown City Council sold the city’s sewer system in 2020.
Through a consolidation of Westmont’s sewer system with Johnstown’s, the GJWA would continue to work toward its goal of providing the best possible water and wastewater service to its customers, GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr previously said in an emailed statement to The Tribune-Democrat.
In addition, the GJWA has also been approached by two other municipalities about assuming their sewer services, Hall said. One of those municipalities is Lower Yoder Township; the other hasn’t been made public yet, he said.
