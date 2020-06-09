In a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Westmont Borough Council addressed residents’ complaints of noise and missed pickups by the borough’s garbage service contractor Pro Disposal. The council unanimously voted to send written communication to Pro Disposal and, if issues continue, withhold payment to the company.
To examine options for reducing speeding throughout the borough, the council has established an ad hoc committee including residents. The council is represented on the committee by Councilman Chris DelSignore.
Borough Council President Don Hall updated the council on the Greater Johnstown Water Authority’s offer to purchase Johnstown’s sewer lines.
City council has scheduled a vote for June 23 on the subject of whether to accept the water authority’s offer, Hall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.