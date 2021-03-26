Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour ripped through Johnstown on Friday.
A gust was measured at 62 miles per hour by the National Weather Service’s automated observing station at the Johnstown airport.
A high wind advisory for Johnstown was effective through Friday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego said.
Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties’ emergency management agencies received numerous weather-related calls Friday, their news releases show.
U.S. Route 219 was closed for an extended period of time between Dutch Road and Ridge Road in both directions as Carrolltown firefighters responded to calls of poles and wires down at about 1 a.m., Cambria’s Friday report showed.
The calls continued throughout the day until about 6 p.m., Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Art Martynuska said.
A tree fell on a house in Northern Cambria, he said.
While the damage was significant across the whole county, it wasn’t nearly enough to initiate an emergency funding response from state and federal agencies, he said.
Power outages also swept western Pennsylvania, said Penelec spokesman Josh Duke. In Cambria County, 2,800 customers, or just under 5% of all Penelec customers in the county, were affected, he said.
Penelec crews were expected to continue to repair downed lines and restore power to all customers across western Pennsylvania by Friday night, he said.
The winds were caused by the pressure gradient between a low-pressure cold front that moved through the area Thursday night and a high-pressure system that arrived to replace it, Evanego said.
“We don’t often see winds this strong,” he said. “It’s fairly remarkable.”
The high pressure system on Saturday means that fair weather is in control, he said.
“Temperatures will be above normal with a mix of sun and clouds,” he said.
After a day of unseasonably high temperatures, wet weather is forecast to resume Sunday, he said.
