WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urged fellow lawmakers to take up the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill now before moving forward on the larger social spending and climate package that President Joe Biden and majority Democrats are backing.
The infrastructure measure would provide federal dollars for roads, bridges, broadband and other areas across the nation.
The West Virginia Democrat, a centrist in the evenly split U.S. Senate, whose support is critical for Democrats to advance their political agenda, said there is no reason that the bipartisan infrastructure bill can’t be passed independently of the larger $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package.
“When I got to my wit's end (Monday), I said, 'Enough is enough. Do your job,' ” Manchin said in a conference call Tuesday with West Virginia reporters. “I said, 'You’ve got a bill in front of you and it’s basically bipartisan.' ”
Manchin said he and other lawmakers are working on the social spending and climate bill in “good faith,” adding that the ongoing negotiations over that larger bill “shouldn’t hold up the infrastructure bill one iota.”
Biden on Tuesday said he was confident that Manchin would ultimately come around to supporting the broad spending measure.
Manchin said the Build Back Better package started out at more than $3 trillion, which he couldn’t support. Manchin said he later told Biden he could only support $1.5 trillion, but said Biden came back and said he couldn’t support anything below $2 trillion. Manchin said he was now at $1.75 trillion as part of the ongoing, good-faith, negotiations.
Manchin released a lengthy statement Monday that suggested he couldn’t support the $1.75 trillion spending package without first determining its impact on inflation, the national debt and the U.S. economy. He reiterated those concerns Tuesday.
“I’m very concerned about inflation,” Manchin said. “I hear every day from West Virginians that the price of gas, with them going to work, is hard on them and the price of groceries. So this is real.”
Manchin also repeated his concern Tuesday that the bipartisan hard infrastructure bill was being “held hostage” by lawmakers until the larger social spending and climate bill is passed.
“I’m not going to sign off on a couple of things that I think are in there that need a lot more work,” he said, later adding that there was agreement on about 90 percent of the items included in the spending bill.
“But the devil is in the details,” Manchin added, while also conceding that Biden’s Build Back Better plan doesn't have much support in West Virginia, which is now a heavily Republican state.
“I hear from all of West Virginia, and it’s not running popular in West Virginia,” Manchin said of the social-spending, climate-change package. “All of the social expansion, people are a little bit hesitant because they know what comes from it.”
However, Manchin said the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would fund important projects in West Virginia, is popular with residents of the Mountain State. That measure also is expected to provide new federal dollars for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia.
Manchin also addressed the clean-energy aspects of Biden’s measure, arguing that “the bottom line is there is more coal being used in the world now than ever before. Because you have developing nations coming on strong and that’s their preference.”
Manchin confirmed a tentative deal on Medicare prescriptions announced earlier in the day Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which is part of the $1.75 trillion spending package.
“I’m understanding it could be about $200 billion in savings over a 10-year period,” Manchin said of the Medicare deal.
Further elaborating upon the massive spending package, Manchin said he is in agreement with the pre-K child care care component of the plan, as well as a faith-based inclusion of the measure.
He didn’t commit to the hearing, vision and dental care expansions of the health care component of the spending bill, but he did express support for paid family leave.
Manchin said it is difficult to support a massive expansion of social programs at this time – when vital lifelines such as Social Security and Medicare face potential insolvency by 2030.
“You have to make sure your financial house is in order before you start expanding more,” he said.
