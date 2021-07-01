CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Although only 12 cases of the Delta (India) variant of COVID-19 had been reported in the state as of Thursday, that can change quickly, state health officials said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that most of those 12 cases were in family units and have been isolated.
“But this is a very transmissible variant,” she said. “This number can spike up rather quickly.”
The UK variant rose from 200 to 2,000 in the state, she added, so it can happen quickly.
“That is also why we encourage people to get vaccinated,” Amjad said, especially with summer travel and holidays.
The state’s system that keeps track of variants is being updated, she said, so the numbers remain fluid.
“This is a different virus,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said. “It is much more transmissible, much more infectious.”
Marsh said that on June 5 the Delta variant made up 10 percent of coronavirus cases in the country, jumping to 26 percent by June 20 and around 40 percent as July arrived.
The variant is showing up primarily in those unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated, he added.
Marsh said those who are fully vaccinated are protected 88 to 92 percent against contracting the virus and over 96 percent protection against severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Justice said the variant may be in its “infancy” in West Virginia and the vaccines are “extremely effective” against it.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping also emphasized the importance of vaccines with the variants, especially Delta.
“The Delta variant cases grow faster in states with low vaccination rates,” he said. “If you are not vaccinated it increases your chance of acquiring the variant. The numbers of the Delta variant increased from 4 to 12 in West Virginia on Monday and Tuesday of this week”
Topping said state health officials have assured that the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are effective against the variant.
“If a person experiences signs and symptoms of COVID, please stay home,” Topping said. “If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated.”
