A West Taylor Township man involved in an ATV crash on Sept. 19 died Thursday from injuries sustained in the accident, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Eric E. Sutt, 34, spent nearly a week in the intensive care unit at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he died at 1:48 a.m.
Sutt was operating the ATV northbound on Cooper Avenue at 10:04 p.m. when he went off the road, struck a utility pole and then a stop sign at the intersection of Cooper Avenue and Cernic Road, Lees said.
He was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Conemaugh for treatment.
Lees said the cause of death is a head injury resulting from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is being ruled an accident.
“It appears alcohol and speed are factors,” Lees said.
