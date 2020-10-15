A bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday as a result of injuries she sustained in a collision with a pickup truck at a Westmont Borough intersection, according to police.
Officer Joe Sunseri, of West Hills Regional Police Department, reported that the pickup was traveling on Emory Avenue in Old Westmont and came to a halt at the stop sign at the Luzerne Street intersection. The bicyclist, meanwhile, was traveling along Luzerne Street in the direction of Emory Avenue.
As the pickup entered Luzerne Street from Emory Avenue, it and the bicyclist collided. Cambria County 911 reported the time of the collision as 8:06 a.m. Thursday.
No information on the bicyclist’s identity or the nature or severity of her injuries was available Thursday.
