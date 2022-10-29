West Hills Regional Fire Department hosted a "Touch the Truck" event Saturday and Johnstown Marines collected donations for "Toys for Tots."
Children had chance to meet U.S. Marines, firefighters and EMS crews while climbing on board a fire engine at the station located at 1000 Luzerne St., Johnstown. Marines at the event were on hand to accept unwrapped toys.
"We've collected a couple of boxes with a bunch of toys so far," said Marine Sgt. Richard Schlegel said.
"Families are bringing their kids out to see us in the community and play around the fire truck. One of them honked the horn and I just about jumped out of my shoes."
In 2021, 1,606 children in southern Cambria County and Somerset County received gifts from "Toys for Tots," Sgt. Schlegel said.
"It's a pleasure to do it, I'm very big on getting the community interaction," Schlegel added.
Vicky and Paul Reilly, of Johnstown, brought 3-year-old son, Bruin, to the fire department.
"We brought a toy for a boy and a toy for a girl," Vicky Reilly said. "This is our first time. He liked sitting in the driver's seat and looking at the fire hoses."
The U.S. Marine Corps has been collecting toys since 1947 when the "Toys for Tots" program began.
